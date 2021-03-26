NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Boys golf team plays first matches of 2021 032621

Boys golf team plays first matches of 2021 against Newport Harbor and Huntington Beach

In their first matches of the 2021 season, the LBHS varsity boys golf team played a cross-conference tri-match against Newport Harbor High School and Huntington Beach High School on Wednesday, March 25. This counts as two home matches for Laguna, one match against each visiting team. The matches were played at Ben Brown’s Golf Course in Laguna, par 32. 

In the match against Newport, the team scores were NH - 179 and LB - 233. Nick Thayer from Newport was the match medalist; he shot an even-par round of 32.

Head Boys Golf Coach Sean Quigley says, “Huntington and Newport are both strong teams from the Surf League with several college-level players; both of them have the potential to make a run in the team CIF playoffs this year. It was a good experience for our players to see high-level golf this early in the season. It gives them a good reference point for the improvement and hard work and each of our players will need to put in to compete in the Sunset Conference.”

In the match against Huntington Beach, the team scores were HB - 166 and LB - 233. Jason Flory from HB was the match medalist; he shot a one-under-par round of 31.

For Laguna Beach, the starting players, year in school, and scores were: Jake Cutter, Jr (40); Luke Hendrickson, Jr (51); Harrison Judd, Jr (55); Oliver Mackel, Jr (50); Kason Schilling, Jr (49); and Russell Franconi-Krychman, Fr (43). 

“All of our starting varsity players from last year graduated, so, overall, we have a very young team this year, without much varsity experience or any senior starters,” says Coach Quigley. “Only Jake Cutter and Luke Hendrickson have any varsity experience and each of them has only played in one varsity match up to now. 

“This was the first varsity match for the rest of the players, and it was the first high school match of any kind for three of them – Harrison, Kason, and Russell. Unfortunately, our inexperience showed up (Wednesday), as most of our players shot a score above normal for each of them.”

 

