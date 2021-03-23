NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Village Laguna meeting to discuss Promenade 032321

Village Laguna meeting to discuss Promenade and ADUs on March 29

Village Laguna will hold a general meeting on Monday, March 29 starting at 7 p.m., and will feature Bob Borthwick and Catherine Jurca leading discussions on Zoom.

The meeting will be devoted to two upcoming issues that appear to require fuller community discussion before the City Council acts on them:

--Thinking through alternate designs before making the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent

--Changes to the City’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance

Bob Borthwick, who has suggested that there needs to be more consideration of what the community really wants to see on Forest Avenue before the Council chooses one of two proposed designs, will lead the discussion of the Forest Avenue Promenade. 

Anne Caenn, President of Village Laguna, said, “I hope the City Council will create a survey, similar to the one used for recruiting a new City Manager, to allow resident and business owners an opportunity to give input about what we would like for Forest Avenue.”

Bob Borthwick is a landscape architect and planner who has lived in Laguna Beach since 1974. He has served on various City committees and prepared the award-winning urban design plan for the City of Avalon on Catalina Island. 

Cathy Jurca will lead the discussion on ADUs. She has reviewed the ADU ordinance and the relevant state laws and identified what she believes are problems with the city’s proposal that will lead to larger units and less required parking than specified by state law.

Jurca is a professor of film and American literature at Caltech and has published extensively on Classical Hollywood and urban and suburban fiction. She led the effort to create the Niodrara Drive Historic District in Glendale and has been active in historic preservation for a decade. 

All are welcomed. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for the link.

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a non-profit mutual-benefit community organization. Fifty years ago, in 1971, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea”.

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats. 

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

 

