NewLeftHeader

few clouds

61.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

LBHS girls water polo three-peat 032321

LBHS girls water polo three-peat Surf League Title

By Steve Riches

Despite an abbreviated eight-game season due to COVID-19, and without CIF playoffs, the Laguna Beach High School girls water polo team dominated their season, finishing an undefeated 8-0. The Breakers finished as winners of the tough Surf League for the third year in a row, with two wins each against Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar, and Los Alamitos. The girls also had solid wins in non-league games against Orange Lutheran and Martin Luther King High Schools. Below are the winning scores and goal scorers.

LBHS girls group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Steve Riches

4th Row: Hannah Carver (Jr), Lela McCarroll (Jr), Charlotte Riches (So), Molly Renner (Sr), Cleo Washer (So); 3rd Row: Jessie Rose (Sr) Mikayla Lopez (Sr), Skylar Kidd (Sr), Emma Lineback (Sr), Imani Clemons (Sr), Ava Houlahan (Jr); 2nd Row: Nicole Struss (Sr), Ella Baumgardner (Sr), Ava Knepper (Fr); 1st Row: Kenedy Corlett (Sr), Rachael Carver (Sr), Emma Singer (Sr); Pool deck: Lauren Schneider (So)

March 4 – Laguna Beach 15, Los Alamitos 2: Molly Renner 3, Rachael Carver 3, Lela McCarroll 2, Jessie Rose 2, Nicole Struss 2, Emma Lineback 1, Skylar Kidd 1, Emma Singer 1

March 6 – Laguna Beach 14, Newport Harbor 8: Emma Lineback 3, Molly Renner 3, Ava Houlahan 2, Nicole Struss 2, Jessie Rose 2, Rachael Carver 1, Emma Singer 1 

March 10 – Laguna Beach 19, Corona del Mar 8: Molly Renner 4, Nicole Struss 3, Charlotte Riches 2, Lela McCarroll 2, Emma Lineback 2, Hannah Carver 1, Kenedy Corlett 1, Emma Singer 1, Jessie Rose 1, Imani Clemons 1, Ava Houlahan 1 

March 13 – Laguna Beach 8, Orange Lutheran 3: Emma Lineback 2, Nicole Struss 2, Rachael Carver 2, Emma Singer 1, Molly Renner 1 

March 16 – Laguna Beach 7, Los Alamitos 5: Molly Renner 2, Emma Lineback 2, Rachael Carver 1, Imani Clemons 1, Nicole Struss 1 

March 17 – Laguna Beach 10, Newport Harbor 4: Ava Houlahan 2, Molly Renner 2, Emma Lineback 2, Lauren Schneider 1, Rachael Carver 1, Imani Clemons 1, Emma Singer 1

March 18 – Laguna Beach 16, Corona del Mar 5: Emma Lineback 4, Molly Renner 4, Lela McCarroll 3, Emma Singer 1, Jessie Rose 1, Nicole Struss 1, Skylar Kidd 1, Cleo Washer 1 

March 19 – Laguna Beach 24, MLK 7: Ella Baumgardner 3, Imani Clemons 3, Charlotte Riches 3, Rachael Carver 3, Nicole Struss 3, Kenedy Corlett 3, Molly Renner 2, Ava Knepper 1, Emma Lineback 1, Jessie Rose 1, Lela McCarroll 

LBHS girls sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

March 19 game against Martin Luther King High School

“While this season may not have been the season we had all planned on or hoped for,” commented Coach Ethan Damato, “I can’t help but feel blessed for the opportunities that we did have as a program. In August our team was given the opportunity to start using the Laguna Beach pool and weight facilities at a time where most schools and teams were still shut down. 

“As a group we have spent the last six months growing stronger, growing closer together, and having a consistent outlet in our lives that I think we all very much needed. I feel very fortunate for that. When our team received word five weeks ago that we were going to get a chance to play games in March, I think we were all extremely grateful and fired up for that opportunity. I knew that our girls would be ready and do everything they could to make the most of their games together.” 

LBHS girls hand

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

LBHS defeated Martin Luther King High School 24-7 on March 19 to finish the season 8-0

“In three weeks we got a chance to play eight games and secured a league championship at both varsity and JV in what I think is the toughest league in the country. I’m very proud of our entire team for persevering through these tough times and coming out the other end as stronger people. I am also very proud of our seniors for their four years in our program and finishing off their career as champions once again.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.