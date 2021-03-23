NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

LAM to host online lecture with photographer Jacques Garnier on Thursday

On Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum is proud to feature photographer Jacques Garnier, whose solo exhibition Hymns to Silence is currently on view in the museum, to discuss his work via an online lecture.

Jacques Garnier was born in Los Angeles in 1948. His work explores the space between the world and the individual, an often detached and disconnected area. His photographic observations reflect the isolation felt by many in a world changing at an exponential rate, where technology tugs at the edges of humanity.

Over the past decades, he has concentrated on imagery of urban redistribution in the American landscape, vestiges of populations gone and all-too-quickly-forgotten. While photographing their remains as part archaeology, part documentation, and part voyeurism, a reconstructive history begins to unfold. 

As R.D. Laing reminds us: “We live in a moment of history where change is so speeded up that we begin to see the present only when it is already disappearing.”

In 2006, Garnier was one of six artists who transformed an F-18 jet hanger into the world’s largest camera to make the World’s Largest Photograph, a huge transitional statement marking the end of 168 years of traditional film-based photography and the commencement of the digital dominance. Of late, Garnier’s work has become more abstract, emphasizing a peeling away of the layers of complexity in our lives with an effort to simplify the chaos that often surrounds us.

Garnier’s work has been shown in the United States, Europe, and China, and is in the permanent collections of many museums, including LACMA, the Southeast Museum of Photography, and Laguna Art Museum. He received his undergraduate degree with honors in French and a Master’s Degree in French Literature from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

For more information and to view the online lecture, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/artist-lecture-jacques-garnier.

 

