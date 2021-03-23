NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Mary Kate Saunders Physical Therapy: a sisterhood of skill, service, and support

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Mary Kate Saunders Physical Therapy is a place you would want to go even if you didn’t require therapy – it’s like being enveloped in a big inviting hug (which we’re sorely in need of after the past year). The women who populate this wonderful practice are Owner and Physical Therapist Mary Kate Saunders, Office Manager Lisa Pitz, Physical Therapist Mimi Bialek, and Physical Therapy Assistant Cindy Maul. 

This is a “hands-on” clinic, working with a variety of diagnoses. The office sees most orthopedic conditions, including post-operative joint replacements, cervical and lumbar conditions, a variety of shoulder and knee injuries and surgeries, general sprains and strains, and provides postural education. Neurological conditions that PT’s treat include Parkinson’s disease, stroke, dementia, and balance impairments. Patients also include those who have suffered from falls, car accidents, and athletic injuries.

With over 60 years of combined experience, the therapists at Mary Kate Saunders Physical Therapy are dedicated to giving one-on-one personal care, both physical and emotional.

When Saunders calls her practice a sisterhood, she isn’t kidding – the bond is evident. These ladies have worked together a long time, even the rookie Cindy has been there three and a half years.

I worked at an Orthopedic Physical Therapy office in Mission Viejo for 30 years,” says Maul. “As an athlete in high school, I was seeing a great therapist for an injury and know that this was the profession for me!” 

Saunders and Pitz have been friends  for 31 years – since they first worked together at a physical therapy practice in Newport Beach. 

Bialek has been with the practice for 17 plus years.

“We’re like a family,” says Saunders. “We’ve been through a lot together – kids growing up and graduating, and various family events. We always say, ‘family first.’”

Practice opens 

Saunders founded Mary Kate Saunders Physical Therapy 18 years ago, after a stint as an independent contractor at Laguna Beach Physical Therapy. 

“The reason I went into PT was that I wanted to go to medical school, originally, but I come from a family of seven children and my parents would pay for four years of college for each of us and anything beyond that I would have to pay for myself,” Saunders explains. “One of my brothers was four years older and in medical school, and he had to join the military in order to pay for it…he discouraged me from going that route. I found PT instead and have never been sorry about the decision!”

Once Saunders decided to open Mary Kate Saunders Physical Therapy, she recruited Pitz to join her staff. The practice started out on the corner of Glenneyre and Cress in the small A-shaped building and moved to the present location in the middle of March last year – just in time to promptly close down two days later due to the pandemic. Even though they are considered essential, during that time, they opened and closed a few times. 

“Sadly, we had to let our aides go,” Saunders says.

They slowly reopened to three days a week and fortunately, in their new space, they have great air flow and the advantage of an outdoor patio for treatments. The treatment equipment is spaced out, and they strictly adhere to CDC guidelines.

 “We’re being very careful, here and at home. We feel we can’t expose our patients. We’re getting busier,” says Saunders. “A lot of patients are receiving therapy after taking a fall. Masks limit vision.”

Nurturing goes above and beyond 

“People are coming in who have been alone and homebound, and they are despondent and out of condition. We might be the only social interaction they have,” says Saunders. 

The entire staff is nurturing, and it’s no secret that they become attached to the patients.

They all agree, “We love what we do. It keeps us going.”

“Working with these girls, we have each other’s backs,” says Pitz. “It’s been a nice place to come. Women are emotional beings, and we bring that to our patients.”

Maul adds, “All of us ladies work together as a team to give the best treatment for our patients. I love the positive energy in the office the most and so do our patients.”

During her free time, Maul paddleboards – as do Bialek and Pitz. 

Saunders says, “I’ve never had a day when I didn’t want to come to work. I wish I could find something that I love as much as working.

“Our goal is to restore patients to a condition in which they are able to function and exercise, whatever that is for them. That doesn’t necessarily mean to eliminate pain but taking them to the highest level of functioning to do more of what they enjoy.”

Sometimes patients hold on to trauma and given the caring atmosphere, become emotional with staff members. “We call it ‘issues and tissues,’” says Saunders. “We want to be helpful. After over a year of isolation, some patients are depressed and anxious.”

Bialek says, “We celebrate when they leave. Our focus is to get them into recovery. Around 60 percent of patients come back, but for different issues.”

As office manager, Pitz handles the scheduling, maintains charts, does insurance billing, and orders supplies – and often goes above and beyond (which seems to be the norm here). She takes homecooked meals to patients, sends them cards, and delivers eggs from her chickens. If that’s not enough, she also runs a catering business. “I love to cook,” she says.

Outside of the practice, Bialek works at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, in the training room. “I work with the athletes. I also work for the Physical Therapy Board in the Department of Consumer Affairs as an expert consultant,” she says.

The funny side 

Given the “hands-on” treatments – there must be some entertaining things patients have said and done over the years. Unfortunately, most are unprintable, but they did have a patient who went to the racetrack quite a bit. After one of his sessions – evidently, he came right to therapy from the track – he called to ask if they’d found a wad of cash he’d had in his pocket. 

“We were madly searching the office but didn’t find it. He eventually found it,” says Saunders.

And then there was an instance when a gentleman, who was wearing long pants, forgot he had two-pound weights around his ankles and wore them home – and continued to wear them all day.

“We couldn’t figure out what happened to them,” says Bialek.

Although the staff’s work ethic and treatments are strictly business, when fun can be factored into any situation, they do. During one patient’s session, oldies but goodies music came on in the office, and all the ladies started dancing.

“We are dedicated to our community, passionate about what we do, and treat our patients with honesty, integrity, and respect.”

Saunders emphasizes, “Patients need a prescription for therapy from their physicians. Telehealth makes this process easier.”

Mary Kate Saunders Physical Therapy is located at 906 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach. 

For more information, go to www.marykatesaunderspt.com or call (949) 494-2046.

 

