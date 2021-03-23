NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Art in Public Places 032321

“Art in Public Places” – Laguna Kelp Beds by Terry Thornsley

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the third in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

The City has a requirement in the Municipal Code that any development or re-development of commercial property over $225,000 requires the installation of art works visible to the public to the value of one percent of the development.

Created by Terry Thornsley in 1992, Laguna Kelp Beds was funded by Physicians Center West, Art in Public Places. It is located at 31852 S Coast Hwy.

Art in seal

Click on photo for a larger image

Marine animals were recurring subjects in Thornsley’s works

Thornsley created life-size bronze sculptures through his experiences of swimming and being in the ocean. He could go out on his kayak and experience the environment, its textures, movement, and scale. He was an environmentalist, and his life-size works meant the viewer got to experience the kelp beds on dry land. Marine mammals, sea birds, fish, coral, and the ocean itself are recurring subjects in his carefully rendered artworks.

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl explains his process, “A perfectionist, Terry would meticulously design and create the bronze sculptures, concealing every nut and bolt to ensure the works are seamless.”

Thornsley was a professional sculptor and painter who resided in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. Hundreds of his bronze, marble, stone, and mixed media sculptures, as well as his exquisite paintings, are held in private collections throughout the world. Publicly, people enjoy Thornsley’s work in a number of cities where his work is permanently displayed. 

To watch a video about Thornsley’s work, click here.

Art in full sculpture

Click on photo for a larger image

“Laguna Kelp Beds” at Physicians Center West 

Thornsley moved to Laguna when he was in his early twenties and was a longtime exhibitor at the Festival of Arts and occasionally participated in the Sawdust Art Festival. He lived in the canyon and had a studio next to Randy Bader.

“I miss Terry Thornsley very much,” says Poeschl. “I worked with him on so many of his projects that I hear his voice telling me that the sculptures need cleaning or sealing and where the bolts are hidden. He shared his process and inspiration with me, his enthusiasm for his work and its inspiration was contagious. He gave me an MFA crash course in bronze, and although we did not always agree and we were both argumentative, perhaps him more than me! I have a huge amount of respect for his talent and creativity.”

Art in fish

Click on photo for a larger image

Thornsley was meticulous in his design

His work and creative contributions installed throughout the City will be enjoyed for generations. 

Thornsley has six public art pieces in the City: Grace at the Lifeguard Headquarters, Main Beach; Peacescape at Montage; Laguna Locals at Crescent Bay Point Park; Pacific Patinas at 1191 N Coast Hwy; Laguna Kelp Beds at 31852 S Coast Hwy; and Water Puppy at the Festival of Arts.

He said of all his works – these sculptures will be still here long after I have gone. I will leave a little bit of myself behind and know I contributed to my community.

Sadly, Thornsley passed away in May 2015 at 57.

Poeschl says, “In his handwritten will, Terry left a pelican sculpture to the City. It’s on display in the lobby of the Lifeguard Headquarters.”

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

