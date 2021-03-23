NewLeftHeader

few clouds

61.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Kobe mural artist unmasked 032321

Kobe mural artist unmasked: Hung Tran reveals motivation behind the evolution of his street art 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On February 1, 2020, Laguna residents woke up to find a mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant painted on the sidewall of the Landmark Surf Shop building at Cress Street and Pacific Coast Highway. A mystery of mythic proportions ensued and various inquiries were made, but no one claimed credit for the street art that suddenly appeared overnight. 

Although HungFineArt was purported to be the artist, it remained unconfirmed. 

Because the essence of street art is its impermanence, “I expected it to be gone in a few days,” Hung Tran says. “I didn’t want to come forward back then.”

Now, over a year later – during which time the mural was vandalized and then recently repainted with the addition of Gigi Bryant – the artist reveals himself as the man behind the tribute.

“People tell me how much they love the Kobe mural,” Tran says. “It took on a life of its own.”

Kobe mural Tran closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Hung Tran, the artist responsible for the Kobe mural

This wasn’t Tran’s first foray into the world of street art. 

On July 21, 2019, he painted a mural of Michael Jordan – in Oceanside. 

“It was a proud moment,” Tran says.

“On January 26, 2020, when I heard that Bryant died,” says Tran, “I instantly thought of the Michael Jordan mural. In the past, Jordan has said that, ‘the only reason Kobe beats me is that he stole all of my moves and techniques.’ 

“I did the jump man – on the mural – because Bryant could do all of Jordan’s moves.”

Like most of the country, Tran was shocked and saddened by the tragic event.

“I decided to do an art piece in Laguna that would be a look-a-like to the Jordan mural. It was an emotional response – we all let out a collective gasp when we heard Kobe had died.”

Tran put a lot of thought into the site for the mural.

Kobe mural repainted

Click on photo for a larger image

The repainted mural with the addition of Gigi Bryant

“The nature of street art is a miracle in itself. I tried to put it on a location that I had mapped out in my head. Then I wondered how I would pull it off. I picked Cress and PCH because it was a good vantage point, people go up and down the street – and there were no lights.” 

Tran admits that he added the Girl with Balloon as a homage to Banksy, one of the most well-known street artists in the world. This Banksy work, which was accompanied by a quotation that read “there is always hope,” originally appeared in London’s Southbank, though the city council ordered the work to be painted over. 

Six months ago, someone vandalized the Kobe mural by spray painting over the Girl with Balloon

The mural recently morphed into an even more touching memorial to Bryant – with the addition of his daughter Gigi.

Kobe mural suit

Click on photo for a larger image

Tran “unmasked” as mural artist

“On February 2, I almost cried when I drove by and thought that my Kobe Bryant mural was going to be painted over on the anniversary of it being put up,” says Tran. “I asked the painters nicely to take one last photo of me and my Kobe tribute.”

However, events took a quick turnabout. 

Tran continues, “Then I almost cried tears of joy when I found out that it wasn’t the two building tenants who wanted it removed. When they were told the building was being repainted, they said they loved the mural and didn’t want people to think they were responsible for it being painted over. In particular, Astrid, whose business European Optical is on the corner, fought to keep the mural by bombarding the owner of the building with photos of fans and tourists who took photos of the mural daily.” 

Astrid pleaded with the landlord for it to stay and was able to persuade the owner to let Kobe remain up. She was friends with Bryant, and her son was in Bryant’s daughter’s class for three years. Astrid said, “We love the mural. It draws people and increases foot traffic.”

Kobe mural stickers

Click on photo for a larger image

Tran’s Clint Eastwood and Boba Fett stickers on the door of The Sandpiper (they’re behind his head)

At the time, Astrid happened to be walking by with her kids and took a photo. “I told her I created it and that she should take a photo with me before it was painted over. She told me the battle she waged on Kobe’s behalf to keep him there! I thanked her from the bottom of my heart and gave her kids stickers. 

“I am beyond thrilled and extremely full of gratitude and humbled that it had remained up as long as it did and got a fresh coat of white paint.”

Inspiration

“Seeing Vanessa Bryant on the cover of People Magazine inspired me to add Gigi,” says Tran. “Kobe was floating alone for six months, and now he’s reunited with Gigi.”

On March 14, Tran added Gigi to the mural. “It’s amazing how things work out in the universe!” he says.

With regard to laws and persecution for street art, Tran researched the statute and says that if the landlord of a building allows the art, the artist is protected. Luckily, Tran has the landlord on his side.

Kobe mural mask

Click on photo for a larger image

Tran designed the mask – Johnny Cash with a spray can

Tran came late to a creative career. 

His family is from Vietnam – his father, a captain in the air force, was given the choice of moving to Texas, Florida, or California. He chose Camp Pendleton. 

Tran lived in Newport Beach and Laguna Niguel, but says, “I’ve always been influenced by Laguna Beach. I’ve always done artwork, although my parents were never into me being an artist. But it was my dream.” 

Three years ago, he dedicated his life to creating art and not doing something just for the money. He gave up a job selling high-end cars. “I wasn’t happy with just a paycheck. I want to be remembered as an artist.”

In another way, he pays homage to Banksy, who is very political. 

“I want to use my art in that way as well,” says Tran, who calls himself “a rebel artist with a cause.”

Currently, he has a piece hanging outside The Sandpiper, which draws attention to Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) in food. Tran is protesting against Monsanto. “It comes from the Vietnam War. The U.S. government gave a contract to Monsanto for Agent Orange. They used it to defoliate the jungle to expose guerilla troops. It was found to cause deformities, cancer, and other diseases. Monsanto uses Roundup – which contains glyphosate – to control the food supply. I want to educate people about Monsanto GMO products.”

Kobe mural can

Click on photo for a larger image

GMO Tomato Soup at The Sandpiper – which calls attention to Monsanto GMO products 

The use of a Campbell Soup can has both artistic and factual relevance.

Many disagree with the Campbell Soup Company’s claims that GMOs are safe, especially given that about 85 percent of GMO crops are grown with Monsanto’s Roundup, which contains glyphosate, a probable carcinogen, according to the World Health Organization. 

Banksy said, “If you want to say something and have people listen, then you have to wear a mask.”

Tran donned a mask for a long time, but now that he has been revealed, it hasn’t lessened his voice – just the opposite. 

He was recently commissioned to do a Kobe Bryant mural in Coachella – as large as the entire wall that the one in Laguna occupies.

On Sunday, he was contacted by local Brett Hartong, who is finishing his BFA at California State University at Long Beach, and is making a short documentary on Kobe murals and the community love they draw. Hartong wants to include Tran’s Kobe mural in his film.

With utmost humility, Tran says, “I found out that Banksy’s manager lives in town, two of my friends know him. Banksy is aware of the Kobe mural, and they said he told them, ‘It’s only a matter of time before he’s successful, not if, but when.’”

Given all the recent developments, “when” appears to be sooner rather than later.

To follow Hung Tran, go to @hungfineart on Instagram.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.