 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Sarah Kahn to speak at next LB Democratic Club 032321

Sarah Kahn to speak at next LB Democratic Club Zoom meeting on April 7

Does Orange County need a new jail? Does the Sheriff’s Department need more money? What would really address OC’s incarceration issues? 

Sarah Kahn, a seasoned pro bono third-year law student at University of California Irvine (UCI), will provide an X-ray look at the incarceration system in Orange County on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. in a Zoom meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club. To register for this free event, go to www.thelbdems.com.

“This program is part of an ongoing commitment to providing the community with a range of expertise in the issues of our day,” said Gwen McNallan, president of Laguna Beach Democratic Club. “Sarah Kahn is a rising star in advocacy for those who are detained and denied dignity,” McNallan added. 

Kahn will discuss plans for a new jail in Orange County and other Sheriff’s Department budget issues. 

“The Orange County Board of Supervisors (BOS) plans to spend more than $350 million to expand the Musick Facility in Irvine to convert it to a ‘mental health jail’ plus $61 million a year to run it,” said Kahn. “We do not need another jail when the jail population is at a historic low. Plus the Sheriff’s Department is not the right agency to provide mental health care to people, incarcerated or not,” she added.   

Recently, the BOS budgeted 20 percent of its discretionary funds for the OCSD. They approved $150 million in raises for deputy sheriffs and $48 million per year in ongoing raises with little public comment.

Sarah Kahn closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sarah Kahn will speak at LB Democratic Club virtual meeting on April 7

“That money could be used for mental health services in the community that could avert people with mental disease from winding up in jail in the first place,” Kahn said. 

She developed an extensive knowledge of the prison system while devoting 400 hours to pro bono work during law school. Much of her experience was with the ACLU of Southern California, where she is an extern. 

In addition to addressing problems with a new jail and BOS budgeting, Kahn will discuss racial disparities and discrimination inside the jails and unnecessary jail deaths. “Untreated illness, mental health problems, and COVID-19 have led to scores of deaths in Orange County prisons, all while the budget for the OCSD continues to soar,“ said Kahn. 

Kahn has researched and written on these subjects as well as met with and counseled numerous incarcerated persons. In other pro bono work, she has advocated for asylum seekers at the Tijuana border with Al Otro Lado, immigrants in detention centers, Legal Permanent Residents seeking citizenship, and for those with past criminal convictions, expungement applications. 

Prior to attending law school, Kahn created Free Verse, a not-for-profit to teach writing to those in juvenile detention centers. During her career in the humanities and law, she has been the recipient of numerous grants, including from the National Endowment for the Humanities. 

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is entering its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values. Its informational programming and charitable events are open to the whole community. 

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

