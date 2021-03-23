LBHS Schedules

Varsity

•••

Tues, March 23

Girls Tennis

Home vs. Newport Harbor

3 p.m.

•••

Wed, March 24

Boys Tennis

Home vs. St. Margaret’s

3 p.m.





Boys Golf

Tri Match @ Ben Brown’s

Huntington Beach, Newport Harbor, Laguna Beach

3:25 p.m.





Girls Lacrosse

Rosary @ Hydraflow Field

3:30 p.m.

•••

Thurs, March 25

Girls Golf

Huntington Beach @ Candlewood CC

2:30 p.m.





Boys Basketball

@ Calvary Chapel

6:30 p.m.





Boys Football

Marina @ Boswell Stadium

7 p.m.

•••

Fri, March 26

Girls Tennis

Home vs. Aliso Niguel

2:30 p.m.





Boys Soccer

Home vs. Dana Hills

7 p.m.

•••

Sat, March 27

Girls Cross Country

TBA @ Central Park

TBA





Boys Baseball

Ryan Lemmon Tourney

Home vs. Aliso Niguel

11 a.m.





Boys Basketball

Home vs. San Clemente

5 p.m.

•••

Donations are being accepted for Barbara Diamond press chair

At the February 23 City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Whalen presented a proclamation in recognition of Barbara F. Diamond, acknowledging her as a highly respected and talented Laguna Beach resident and journalist.

Diamond, 88, an iconic Stu News reporter, died February 10. In her memory, the city honored her work and life with both the proclamation and the dedication of a press chair in Council chambers.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf says, “To honor Barbara (BFD), we are having a special chair made with a plaque on the back that says: Barbara Diamond Permanent Press Chair. We have to cover the costs with donations. If you would like to contribute, please send a check to the LB Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Very important: in the note section of your check, please write: Barbara Diamond. The total cost of the chair and plaque is $2,100.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Barbara at her table at the City Council meetings

Diamond spent many years at the Council chambers desk reporting on the City Council meetings and all things Laguna, large and small. No one knew the intricacies of the city like she did.

“Barbara was a Laguna treasure and a wonderful lady,” says former Mayor Kelly Boyd, “No one in my opinion will ever take her place. A chair is only a small contribution but an important one.”

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces second annual “Campaign to Gain”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has launched its second annual peer-to-peer drive, “Campaign to Gain.” The Club is asking the community to share their personal story on how the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has impacted their family.

The method is easy: create a page on a web-based platform, tell your story, and share with your connections digitally. Anyone can donate with the click of a button and no amount is too small.

This special peer-to-peer campaign gives everyone a chance to tell their unique and personal experiences that transpired at the Club. It is effortless for everyone to pitch in and support the life-changing programming the Boys & Girls Club has to offer.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach students

Through this difficult time, the Club continues to serve the communities’ youth. Though its programs may look different, the Club’s mission of enriching the lives of the youth in our community remains the same. In 2020, the Club served over 1,300 youth and is on track to surpass that number this year.

“Day in and day out, our Boys & Girls Club staff and mentors deliver quality experiences that make a difference in a youth’s life beyond their time at the Club. Research shows that kids who have an optimal experience at our Club are also more likely to have positive self-esteem, volunteer, and be engaged in school,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“This campaign asks members of the community to simply share their story with their community, to show the amazing impact our Club has on the lives of kids and teens.” If a kid can dream it, they can become it at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. They just need the community’s help.

Pam adds, “Any donation – big or small – will make a difference! We thank all donors for helping us build a stronger community, and we couldn’t do our work on behalf of the children without their continued support.”

To learn more, read some amazing stories, start your own page, or make a donation, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call Abby at (949) 715-7931.

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

Laguna film chosen as official selection in Nature Without Borders International Film Festival

The new and celebrated documentary film Laguna Beach: Ten Challenges to its Legacy and Character has been officially selected for the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival. The film premiered this past December at the Coast Film Festival in Laguna Beach.

Laguna filmmaker Greg MacGillivray insists that it be seen by all Lagunans: “This engaging film shows how a concerted effort over five decades of time involving many individuals and groups succeeded in saving one of the most valuable and pristine areas of coastal California. It’s a great testament to perseverance and the ability of every individual to make a difference.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Chilcote

Part of 22,000 acres of preserved open space in Laguna Beach

This is the story of how the small community of Laguna Beach evolved as an artist colony with its 23,000 residents living along the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by a Greenbelt of 22,000 acres of preserved open space with sandy beaches, dramatic canyons, mountains, caves, and arches, and as a community conscious of its uniqueness, village character, and leadership in environmental protection.

The film depicts how over a half century environmentalists secured the Greenbelt and more recently extended this effort to preserve its unique Bluebelt, a maritime preserve aimed at protecting and restoring its coastal waters and ocean marine.

Click on photo for a larger image

Film premiered in December at Coast Film Festival in Laguna Beach

Originally home to Native Americans, later surrounded by large ranchos under Spanish and Mexican land grants, the present town evolved on 39 homesteads from 1875 to 1916 and its ensuing development related not only to its beautiful natural setting but also to sensitivity to urban design. Its natural setting inspired plein or open-air artists.

The film captures this past to show how community heritage can be preserved through widespread participation by confronting, for example, a proposal (1965) to build a freeway through Laguna Canyon into downtown; defeating a plan (1974-1978) to build homes in Sycamore Hills; securing El Morro and Crystal Cove as recreational areas (1980-1984); and saving Laguna Canyon from massive residential development (1989-1990).

According to Charles Michael Murray, film co-director and narrator, “Environmental activists united to embrace and then protect Laguna, this coastal pearl in Orange County. Our film interviews many of the individuals responsible for this success.”

Sponsored by Laguna Wilderness Press, the film’s mission is, according to its producer and co-director Ron Chilcote, “not only to depict Laguna Beach’s remarkable accomplishments, but also to show communities elsewhere that it is possible for their people and future generations to find ways to preserve their tradition, heritage, and maintain character.”

For more information including to purchase a copy, click here.

Guest Column

Meaningful Impact: When the promised new world has not emerged yet

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Our old lives are gone, and the new world has not been created yet. We’re in an in-between state right now, and this can feel really shaky for a lot of us.

There is a way that this in-between state, before the new reality emerges, can cause us to distract ourselves, to be pulled in a thousand directions, and to question everything we’re doing.

If that’s happening for you, you’re not alone. This in-between state of emergence can feel chaotic.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

It’s also filled with immense possibility.

It’s in this in-between state that we get to reinvent ourselves. Reinvent who we want to be, what kind of impact we’d like to create. We get to reinvent the new world, as it emerges!

Let me repeat that: from this in-between, chaotic state…we get to reinvent the world.

How freaking breathtaking.

Someone asked me: how do we distinguish meaningful impact with waste of time when the old world is gone but the new is not here yet? I love this question, because it’s so thoughtful, full of consciousness.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

New beginnings, new possibilities

What if there’s no right answer?

What if there can be no waste of time, if we’re spending our time with our eyes open, our minds open to wonder, with a beginner’s mind?

What new can we imagine? What new art can emerge? What new connections can we form? What new way of thinking can we invent?

This right here. This is our chance. This place of chaos and emergence and beauty and reinvention.

Step into it.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

OC Public Libraries presents 15th annual Literary Orange event

OC Public Libraries has announced its 15th annual Literary Orange event. This year the literary celebration will be held virtually, with a lineup of keynote sessions by award-winning authors.

OC Public Libraries has worked for nearly a year to continue the celebration that unites authors, readers, and libraries. Registration for Literary Orange is open now at https://literaryorange.org.

This year’s Literary Orange will feature:

Harlan Coben, Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. – With more than seventy-five million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels, including The Boy from the Woods, Run Away, Don’t Let Go, Home, and Fool Me Once, as well as the multi-award-winning Myron Bolitar series. He is also the creator and executive producer of many television shows, including several critically acclaimed Netflix Original drama series.

Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels

Heather Morris, Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Heather Morris has been traveling and has enjoyed speaking to groups of all sizes since her book The Tattooist of Auschwitz was first released in the United Kingdom and Australia in 2018.

Lisa Wingate, Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Lisa Wingate is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over thirty novels, including the instant New York Times bestseller The Book of Lost Friends and Before We Were Yours, which remained on the list for over two years and has sold over three million copies. She is a Goodreads Choice award winner for historical fiction and a Southern Book Prize winner.

Charles Yu, Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, which won the National Book Award for Fiction and was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. He has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards for his work on the HBO series Westworld, and has written for shows on FX, AMC, Facebook Watch, and Adult Swim. His fiction and non-fiction have appeared in a number of publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, Time, and Ploughshares.

Charles Yu won the National Book Award for Fiction for “Interior Chinatown”

Tickets for each virtual session are $25 each, which includes a copy of the author’s most recent book. A bundle for all four programs is available for $75. A special VIP bonus package for $85 includes all four author sessions, plus their books, in addition to an exclusive virtual conversation with author Lisa See, who wrote The Island of Sea Women, on May 13.

For more information and to register, visit https://literaryorange.org.

NEA’s Big Read program is inspired this year by women in science

OC Public Libraries is hosting the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read this spring. Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is the selected title this year for its focus on women in science.

From April through May 2021, program offerings include Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (S.T.E.A.M.) activities, guest speakers, and other engaging offerings that keep library users connected with Lab Girl.

Some upcoming programs include:

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m. – Meet Robin Wall Kimmerer. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dale Kakkak

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – In Conversation with Lori Gottlieb. Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which is being adapted as a television series with Eva Longoria.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lori Gottlieb

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. – Meet Dr. Lucy Jones. Dr. Jones is the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. She is the author of The Big Ones and is also a research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Helen Berger

Dr. Lucy Jones

For more information about OC Public Libraries’ NEA Big Read, including book and author information, visit www.ocpl.org/neabigread.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities.

Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.

Meet Pet of the Week Annie

Annie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old spayed orange Persian cat. She is very vocal and loves to use her voice throughout the hours of the day. Annie has been on a prescription diet her whole life, so it is important that she sticks to her routine. She is very friendly and warms up to strangers very easily. Annie is a great companion to have by your side. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Annie adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Annie is full of love to give

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.