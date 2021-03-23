NewLeftHeader

few clouds

61.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Council to discuss hospital safety 032321

Council to discuss hospital safety, meeting format, community grants at tonight’s meeting

By SARA HALL

Safety enhancements at Mission Hospital, City Council meeting format, and community and cultural arts grants will all be discussed at a meeting tonight (Tuesday, March 23). 

Up first during City Council’s regular business tonight will be a presentation from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach regarding proposed safety enhancements at their lower campus, medical office buildings, and parking areas.

The security changes come after former Laguna Beach resident Judie Dike was carjacked in the lower-level parking lot at Mission Hospital in October. Dike, who currently lives in Laguna Niguel, urged the city to take action. She requested cameras be installed after speaking about the incident during a February 9 Council meeting.

“I don’t want this to happen to someone else,” she said at the meeting.

Dike was leaving the hospital after an appointment when a woman accosted her as she was getting into her vehicle. The woman had exited through an offshoot of the lot – a door that leads from the ER, the psychiatric and psychological treatment center, and Chemical Dependency Treatment Center – directly into the lower parking lot. 

The woman, who claimed to have a knife and a gun, grabbed Dike’s purse. She jumped into Dike’s car and started to quickly back up. Dike, who was caught by the open door, hit her head on the pavement and was nearly ran over. 

The woman sped off as a nearby couple came to Dike’s aid. It took about 20 minutes for the guard to show up, who then had to check with a supervisor before calling 911, Dike said. Police pinged her phone and tracked the suspect to San Diego, where they arrested Madison Root of Rancho Santa Fe.

Since the incident, Dike has urged hospital administrators to install cameras and increase security measures.

Council to discuss Mission Hospital

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach will present proposed safety enhancements to City Council

Also on the agenda tonight, City Council will review their meeting format and consider changes for future meetings.

As of March 14, after meeting several metrics over the last few weeks, Orange County officially entered the less restrictive COVID-19 red tier. Under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county had to meet several metrics to move down a level.

On January 12, Council discussed meeting format and decided to continue virtual meetings until OC enters the orange tier, which could happen in the next few weeks if trends hold.

Staff will present three options on Tuesday for Council to consider.

Option one would mean continuing virtual meetings until the county moves into the yellow tier. Council members could participate in the chambers while wearing a mask, but no in-person public participation would be permitted.

The second option offers a hybrid of virtual and in-person meetings. At a cost of about $6,500, plexiglass would be added to the dais to separate the council members and key staff, so they would not be required to wear a face covering while participating in the meeting. Five tables would be placed in the chambers for other key staff (city manager, assistant city manager, city treasurer, city clerk, and city attorney). Members of the public would be allowed to enter the chambers to speak on any item while wearing masks, standing in line, and following physical distancing protocol. 

Under this option, the public would enter the chambers through the rear door, provide their comments, and then immediately exit through the front door. After exiting the room, people would have to use their cell phones to listen in or participate in the meeting (or wait until they have access to a television or laptop). 

The third choice includes everything mentioned in the second option, but would also offer very limited seating for members of the public. Up to 15 individual chairs would be spaced six to eight feet apart in the back of council chambers. All members of the public would be required to wear face coverings while in the chambers.

Council to discuss plexiglass option

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

The proposed plexiglass option for council chambers

Also tonight, Council will review and approve or modify the recommendations made by the subcommittee regarding Community Assistance grants and the Arts Commission recommended allocations for Cultural Arts Funding grants.

The grants provide annual support to nonprofit organizations in Laguna Beach that offer services and programs for the community. This year, the council is expediting the granting process and has allocated $250,000 for Community Assistance, funded annually through the Pageant of the Masters ticket sales (with the 2020 show canceled, the city allocated the funds from its General Fund Reserve), and $200,000 for Cultural Arts, funded through the LB Marketing and Tourism District ($60,000 in deficit was made up through savings in LB Cares grants, also funded through the Reserve).

Out of the 34 applicants, 28 organizations are being recommended for the Community Assistance grants. The two largest recommendations are for $25,000 each, for the Boys & Girls Club of LB and the LB Community Clinic. Some of the other recommendations include: $20,000 to LB Seniors, Inc.; $15,000 to the La Playa Center; and $10,000 to both the Chamber of Commerce and the Laguna Food Pantry. 

There were 16 Cultural Arts grant applicants and the Arts Commission is recommending 14 be funded. One of the largest recommended grants is to the Festival of Arts for $35,000. Some of the other recommendations include: $5,000 to Laguna Community Concert Band; $4,000 to LB Cultural Arts Center; and $3,000 to LagunaTunes!

Organizations recommended on both grant lists include: Sawdust Arts Festival ($13,000 and $35,000); No Square Theatre ($20,000 and $28,000); Laguna Beach Live! ($16,000 and $28,000); Laguna Plein Air Painters Association ($10,000 and $18,000); Laguna Outreach Community Arts (LOCA) Education ($7,000 and $16,000); Laguna Dance Festival (5,000 and $18,000); KX 93.5 FM Radio, Inc., ($15,000 and $4,000); and Laguna Community Concert Band ($6,000 and $5,000).

The agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 98016151822#. The meeting can also be watched live on Cox channel 852.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on March 22 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on March 23 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on March 23, the Council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.