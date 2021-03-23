NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 032321

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi spotted this while walking around Bluebird Canyon – on Morningside Drive. Who else has noticed the little house? Quite a few readers answered correctly…including Mark Porterfield, Alexa and Sean Harper, Sheryl Seltzer, Jane Swintek, Peter Grohmann, Clara Candelaria, Jill Edwards (who also added that there used to be more miniature structures including a windmill), Janene Freitas, Liza Stewart, Gayle Whitaker, Christa Campbell, and Van Stephens.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 3 23 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Little house, on Morningside Drive

 

