 Volume 13, Issue 24  |  March 23, 2021

Guest Column

Marking VFW’s 75th anniversary

By Arnie Silverman 

The year was 1946. The big war had just ended and the troops were returning home. Several veterans gathered together in the little quaint beach village of Laguna Beach and founded the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5868. From its founding post 5868’s members, all of whom served overseas in a hostile area, the group has been supporting and assisting veterans and members of the local community. Along with members of Laguna’s American Legion Post, VFW Post members have represented Laguna at patriotic events such as Memorial and Veterans Days and various holidays.

VFW members originally met in a modest dwelling located on Laguna Canyon Road but one year after a particularly heavy rain, the place was flooded and was no longer tenable. It was then that the American Legion Post generously offered the VFW Post its building on Legion Street for meetings and fundraising events.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Arnie Silverman speaks at a Memorial Day celebration

As a fully volunteer organization with no revenue-producing resource such as a bar or real estate, there were times over the years that the Post barely met meeting its expenses such as insurance. Several times at various monthly meetings over those years, officers were asked to contribute funds to meet those expenses. In those earlier years, members ran fundraising events such as yearly Oktoberfest parties and an annual lottery to raise funds. Unfortunately, we have become “long in the tooth” and can no longer manage such events. We depend instead on the generosity of those who contribute to our general fund.

Even during this pandemic we have been active in our support projects. We have assisted homeless veterans in achieving a fresh start by paying utility deposits, buying appliances, and helping to get them off the streets. We have also assisted young, enlisted families at Camp Pendleton with baby items, furniture, and food. We fund our annual Ben Blount Scholarship at LBHS that focuses on the importance of public service for our young scholars.

We remain active in spite of the pandemic with the Orange County Combat Veterans Court’s Veterans Rehabilitation program, encouraging and advising convicted veteran/felons as they attend mandatory meetings and tests, and after two years of disciplined, hard work witness them metamorphosize into responsible citizens with their criminal records expunged. If and when the annual Patriots Day Parade, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and other national holidays observances are scheduled, we will be there when they resume. And, as the virus subsides and Little League baseball resumes, we will be there sponsoring and supporting our VFW team. We will also be there to help retire unserviceable American flags.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

VFW sponsors a Little League team

With the resurgence of the country as anti-virus vaccines become increasingly available, we are imbued with new energy and new commitments to supporting veterans and the community. The Post just established a yearly fund for homeless veterans to be contributed to the VA Veterans Services in Long Beach. The Post also donated 60 new T-shirts to veterans receiving long-term care at the VA Hospital. We are in summary an organization fully committed to assisting veterans and community and with new vigor and enthusiasm and as the virus subsides will continue to do so.

If you are a veteran who served overseas in a hostile area, we welcome you to join us. To maintain the continuance of our Post in Laguna Beach, we need new, younger members who will continue our good works for many, many more years after we have moved on. 

Contact Arnie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 305-2326 for more information.

 

