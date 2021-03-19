NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Schools reopen, businesses less restricted 031921

Schools reopen, businesses less restricted as Orange County moves into the red tier

By SARA HALL

As of Sunday (March 14), after meeting several metrics over the last few weeks, Orange County officially entered the less restrictive COVID-19 red tier.

As a result, many local schools, businesses, and activities in Laguna Beach are now allowed to reopen or expand. Some indoor business operations are still closed.

Under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county had to meet several metrics to move down a level, based on the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000, testing positivity rate, and health equity quartile positivity rate.

An additional metric, focused on vaccine thresholds, was also recently added to the state’s requirements. Although officials already anticipated moving into the red tier this week, Orange County met the mark late last week and made the move a few days earlier than expected. 

The California Department of Public Health announced on March 12 that two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Californians in some of the state’s hardest-hit communities, increasing immunity where the state’s transmission rate and disease burden have been the highest during the pandemic. 

“We are excited to move into the Red Tier this week,” LB Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sandy Morales wrote in an email on Thursday. “Our retail businesses, restaurants, and hotels have suffered for far too long and we are hopeful this will give them the boost needed to overcome the losses of the past year.”

By meeting all of these metrics, a number of businesses are finally able to reopen, Visit Laguna Beach President & CEO Ashley Johnson wrote in an email on Wednesday.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, to say the least, so I’m very excited that Orange County has moved into the red tier,” Johnson said. “We’ve all worked very hard to get here, and it’s so nice to (finally) see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Schools reopen Promenade

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jonnu Singleton/Courtesy of VLB

The Promenade on Forest Avenue

As pandemic conditions improve, VLB is continuing to monitor restrictions as Orange County remains on the cusp of meeting the state’s metrics to move into the less restrictive orange tier.

Johnson encouraged residents to take this opportunity to safely support local businesses that have been suffering amid COVID closures.

In order to keep cases down, prevent deaths, and advance to further reopening, COVID safety precautions still need to be kept in mind, she said. “While this is a big step forward for our community, we can’t forget what got us here: Following health and safety guidelines and opting to get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” Johnson said.

The move into the red tier also enabled Laguna Beach Unified School District secondary schools to reopen for modified in-person instruction on Wednesday (March 17), as previously projected by LBUSD officials.

Meeting the latest metric and moving into the red tier a few days earlier than expected is great news, LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria wrote in an email on Wednesday.

“I am proud of the work of our teachers, administrators, and support staff that allowed us to reopen as soon as we were allowed to under the CDPH rules,” Viloria said. 

Viloria had the opportunity to watch students and staff as they returned to campus at Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School on Wednesday.

“It was like the first day of school all over again with signs welcoming students back and everyone was excited to see one another in person after so many months,” he said.

Schools reopen students crossing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by School Brashier

Students are back in the classroom at LBUSD

LBUSD’s 2020-2021 Playbook, a guide to the phased return to school campuses, details the health and safety protocols that are in place as schools reopen with modifications. 

School sites will designate routes for entry and exit in order to limit direct contact with others. There are thermal scanners placed at entry points on each campus to screen all students, staff, and visitors prior to entry. Each classroom cohort will have a designated waiting area where they will wait after temperature screening before entering the classroom under supervision by staff.

Students are currently on campus for two days and virtual three days (Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday, with Fridays set as distance learning for all students). Virtually, the students are still engaging with their teachers and classmates as the school district purchased tech equipment and provided training to make it happen, Viloria confirmed. 

“Things ran smoothly at both school sites and I credit our staff for their comprehensive planning and the ongoing communication to our families about what to expect upon returning,” Viloria said on Wednesday. “We are all excited to welcome our first cohort onto campus today and look forward to tomorrow when we get a chance to bring the second half back.” 

Other safety guidelines outlined in the LBUSD Playbook include: Students will be placed in cohorts of no more than 15 students (in most cases); six feet physical distancing; and hand sanitizer is available in every classroom and throughout campus. A third-party vendor will provide daily disinfection services for all exposed hard and soft surfaces, both interior and exterior.

Travel is also starting to make a comeback. Traveler optimism continues to power forward, Johnson said.

“Excitement to travel within the U.S. for leisure travel reached a new pandemic high this week,” she said.

Schools reopen visitors

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Masked visitors in Laguna Beach

VLB is also seeing travel reservation activity increase for both the spring and summer months, Johnson added.

While the tourism industry faced a number of challenges during the pandemic, VLB has worked to be “a reliable and resilient partner” to the local community, including developing a health advisory page on the organization’s website. 

“We at Visit Laguna Beach understand the importance of travel, as well as the positive economic impact it has for our town,” she said, “and continue to strive to educate our overnight guests on safe and responsible ways to visit us, ensuring that the health and safety of our community is first and foremost.”

To find out what business or activities are allowed for Orange County, visit the state’s website at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/. For county-related information, visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shae[email protected]una.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.