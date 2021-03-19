NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Residents hope new City Manager will love Laguna, work to refocus economy

By SARA HALL

In the final City Manager Recruitment Listening Session held Tuesday (March 16), public speakers echoed some of the same concerns mentioned at the previous sessions and hoped the new lead city staffer will love Laguna Beach as much as its residents.

It was the third community meeting during the recruitment process. The first stressed several key issues while the second veered off topic and highlighted the passionate and questioning dialogue that tends to occur in Laguna Beach.

Current City Manager John Pietig announced earlier this year that he planned to retire in June after two decades with the city. Prior to his current position as Laguna Beach’s top administrator, Pietig was assistant city manager for 10 years.

Laguna Beach City Council hired executive recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates to conduct a comprehensive search as part of the process of hiring a new city manager. Through this process, the Council aims to ensure a strong applicant pool of qualified internal and external candidates for the position.

Gary Phillips from the recruiting firm moderated the virtual town halls and offered an opportunity for the public to identify the needs of the community as it pertains to the role.

Residents mentioned several of the same issues as previously raised at the last two listening sessions, primarily the division or opposing factions in town, listening and working with citizens, and creating a positive work environment at city hall. Also mentioned more than once: An ability to work with the California Coastal Commission, understanding the importance of history and art in the city, and focusing on the neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, speakers also said they would like someone who understands the local issues and appreciates the unique character and environment of Laguna Beach. The person should genuinely care about the town and want to work to improve it.

“I want a city manager who loves Laguna as much as the residents do,” Michele Monda said.

The new city manager should be someone the residents can trust and is loyal to what’s best for the community, MJ Abraham said.

“It’s extremely important that we hire someone who wants to be here and commits to making a positive difference in our city,” Abraham said.

Laguna Beach is unique and the right person won’t treat this like any other job, Ann Christoph agreed. 

There was also some discussion about considering an economic plan that doesn’t revolve so heavily on tourism and finding a new city manager who could spearhead the task.

Laguna Beach is essentially an island, Chris Catsimanes said. With only a few routes in/out of Laguna Beach and six million visitors flooding into the coastal town every year, traffic, parking, trash, and “incivility” of tourists starts to have a negative impact on residents, he said.

“We’re kind of a victim of our own success,” Catsimanes said. 

Most of the tourists that come to Laguna Beach are day-trippers, he said, and they spend “as little money as they can.” 

“They don’t pay what it costs us to support them, in terms of services,” Catsimanes said.

In order to keep the character and charm of Laguna Beach, the business plan for the next 20 years needs to change, he concluded.

It would be ideal to hire someone who has had experience in changing the economy of a small tourist-based town, agreed Mike Morris.

“We cannot hire somebody who is going to fall in line and just assume the antiquated ideas of the past, i.e. beach town survives on tourism,” Morris said. “That is less and less viable.” 

The way forward for Laguna Beach is to diversify the economy, away from T-shirts and trinkets, toward a tax base grounded in small businesses, which don’t generate a lot of traffic but have regular year-round revenue, he said. 

“Get us away from having to bring millions of people into the city each summer, for whom we have to pay for police, fire, and other services,” Morris said.

Instead, focus on finishing longtime needed quality of life improvements to more aspirational projects, like solar or fiber optic internet.

“It has to shepherded by whoever is chosen,” he said. “We need someone who is familiar and who can advise and guide the council, so they aren’t afraid to make decisions that move us into the 21st century.”

Ed Almanza said he loves the idea of innovating the local economy, which would require a special skill set from the new city manager.

Skills required from the city’s next top executive will also need to include being able to navigate the often-fiery and questioning dialogue, as evident from the second recruitment listening session, and balance the needs of people on both sides of the current division in town in an unbiased manner.

That person might be hard to find, some speakers agreed. 

“Whoever gets selected needs to be able to navigate (and) negotiate that divide very astutely because it’s not going away,” Morris said.

There was some early outreach to some potential candidates, Morris said, but they “flat out” said they would not want to take on Laguna Beach.

“The challenges that will face the city manager are just immense,” Catsimanes concluded. “We need someone that’s got imagination, can think out of the box, and of course all of the other requisites: Working with people, working with factions. And yet, being able to guide us in a way that we come together as a village again, because right now we’re not.”

 

