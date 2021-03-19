Donations are being accepted for Barbara Diamond press chair

At the February 23 City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Whalen presented a proclamation in recognition of Barbara F. Diamond, acknowledging her as a highly respected and talented Laguna Beach resident and journalist.

Diamond, 88, an iconic Stu News reporter, died February 10. In her memory, the city honored her work and life with both the proclamation and the dedication of a press chair in Council chambers.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf says, “To honor Barbara (BFD), we are having a special chair made with a plaque on the back that says: Barbara Diamond Permanent Press Chair. We have to cover the costs with donations. If you would like to contribute, please send a check to the LB Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Very important: in the note section of your check, please write: Barbara Diamond. The total cost of the chair and plaque is $2,100.”

Diamond spent many years at the Council chambers desk reporting on the City Council meetings and all things Laguna, large and small. No one knew the intricacies of the city like she did.

“Barbara was a Laguna treasure and a wonderful lady,” says former Mayor Kelly Boyd, “No one in my opinion will ever take her place. A chair is only a small contribution but an important one.”

•••

LBUSD Board appoints Dr. Chad Mabery as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education (LBUSD) voted unanimously Thursday, March 11 to approve the appointment of Dr. Chad Mabery as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services. Dr. Mabery was selected from a candidate pool of highly qualified applicants.

The position is part of a district reconfiguration to return to a three-assistant superintendent system following the departure of Leisa Winston, who previously served as the Deputy Superintendent of Human Resources and Instructional Services.

Dr. Mabery is an experienced administrator, who has been serving as the Director of Assessment and Accountability in LBUSD since 2018. Prior to coming to Laguna Beach, he served as the Director of Data, Assessment, and Professional Development at Manhattan Beach USD. Additionally, he has worked as a middle school teacher, high school teacher, middle school assistant principal, and middle school principal.

Dr. Mabery earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a minor in economics from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in education administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a doctorate degree in education leadership from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Dr. Mabery’s work in LBUSD the past several years as the Director of Assessment and Accountability is evidence of his vast experiences in education. His experience, as well as his focus on building relationships with staff, students, and community, make him the perfect fit for our needs at this challenging time,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jason Viloria.

Under the general direction of the Superintendent, the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services serves as the chief instruction officer of the District to plan, organize, and direct all elementary and secondary education programs, special education, and pupil services, as well as supervises and evaluates the Directors in support of these programs, and other related areas.

“I am honored and excited to have been selected as the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services,” said Dr. Mabery. “I appreciate and value the sense of community in Laguna Beach. I look forward to collaborating with the Board, staff, students, and the community to continue to support student learning with innovative and strategic practices.”

Dr. Mabery will start as the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services effective immediately.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces second annual “Campaign to Gain”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has launched its second annual peer-to-peer drive, “Campaign to Gain.” The Club is asking the community to share their personal story on how the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has impacted their family.

The method is easy: create a page on a web-based platform, tell your story, and share with your connections digitally. Anyone can donate with the click of a button and no amount is too small.

This special peer-to-peer campaign gives everyone a chance to tell their unique and personal experiences that transpired at the Club. It is effortless for everyone to pitch in and support the life-changing programming the Boys & Girls Club has to offer.

Through this difficult time, the Club continues to serve the communities’ youth. Though its programs may look different, the Club’s mission of enriching the lives of the youth in our community remains the same. In 2020, the Club served over 1,300 youth and is on track to surpass that number this year.

“Day in and day out, our Boys & Girls Club staff and mentors deliver quality experiences that make a difference in a youth’s life beyond their time at the Club. Research shows that kids who have an optimal experience at our Club are also more likely to have positive self-esteem, volunteer, and be engaged in school,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“This campaign asks members of the community to simply share their story with their community, to show the amazing impact our Club has on the lives of kids and teens.” If a kid can dream it, they can become it at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. They just need the community’s help.

Pam adds, “Any donation – big or small – will make a difference! We thank all donors for helping us build a stronger community, and we couldn’t do our work on behalf of the children without their continued support.”

To learn more, read some amazing stories, start your own page, or make a donation, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call Abby at (949) 715-7931.

ECW at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church recognizes local nonprofits with donations

Each year the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s parish in Laguna Beach considers the needs of many nonprofit charitable organizations, both locally and worldwide, to determine which might benefit from their support. The group raises money throughout the year to make donations to these worthy causes.

For many years, St. Mary’s ECW held fundraisers in traditional ways such as bake sales, bingo, bazaars, and chili cookoffs. The pandemic quarantine made all those ways unsafe and unworkable at a time when the need was the greatest.

To be able to continue its outreach mission, ECW looked for ways to adapt and accomplish its goals. By late summer 2020, the group began a series of small, open air, socially distanced, quarantine-compliant concerts on their ocean view terrace.

First one, then two, and eventually five events were held. Every event was sold out and the ECW far exceeded its fundraising goals. It is that effort and community support that has made this year’s donations possible.

Whereas in past years the ECW recipients included a church north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska for their youth program and a rural church in Muhangi, Uganda, to assist in the building of their church, this year the ECW chose to focus its support closer to home for those organizations shouldering the burdens of the pandemic challenges in our community.

This year St. Mary’s ECW recognizes:

Laguna Beach Community Foundation – COVID-19 Relief Fund, Laguna

Beach Community Clinic, Sally’s Fund, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church,

Food for Feeding Ministry, Riverside, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Educational Programs.

ECW plans to continue its successful summer series this year and has commitments from local favorites Gary Shapiro (Shap), Jason Feddy, Fr. Lester MacKenzie, and others. The plans include wine tasting and a Shakespeare event. Look for more information as summer approaches.

For more information on ECW, contact St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at www.stmaryslagunabeach.org, or Linda Bratcher, ECW President, at [email protected]

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to host Virtual Job Fair to connect employers with jobseekers

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who represents the Fifth Supervisorial District including the City of Laguna Beach, in partnership with all south Orange County chambers of commerce and key business organizations, will host a Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The virtual platform will provide jobseekers greater opportunity to attain successful employment by having access to multiple, high-profile employers, representing a wide range of industries. Employment opportunities range from entry level positions, to high-level corporate and technical career positions. Employers will give a short presentation about their business, accept resumes, interview prospective employees, and possibly hire on the spot!

“I am so pleased to host this Virtual Job Fair at a time when businesses and companies are preparing to reopen and want to thank all our partners for their support,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “It is so important to connect these companies with individuals seeking employment, particularly those having specialized skills and experience, so businesses can resume operations successfully while safely serving their community and stimulating the economy,” she continued.

For more information on how jobseekers and businesses can access and participate in this event, visit www.oconestop.com/jobfairs.