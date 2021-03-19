NewLeftHeader

 March 19, 2021

Laguna Art Museum announces reopening and extends Wayne Thiebaud exhibition

On Sunday, March 14, Orange County was assigned to the red tier under the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The less restrictive tier allows museums to reopen with modifications including limited capacity. 

Following guidance from CDPH, with protocols to protect the health of staff and visitors, Laguna Art Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, March 26. 

Advance tickets for timed entry, available on the museum’s website, are required as capacity is limited to 25 percent in the red tier. Other health and safety protocols include required face masks, contactless temperature checks, physical distancing reminders, and increased cleaning and sanitization. Guided tours are not offered at this time, and events and programs will continue online rather than in-person.

Laguna Art outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LAM to reopen its doors to the public on March 26 

Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns, which was scheduled to close on April 4, will be extended through October 24, 2021. The exhibition is the first museum showing of the recent series first unveiled in December 2019.

Over the past seven years Wayne Thiebaud has made dozens of paintings, drawings, and etchings of clowns. Like much of his work, this latest series is in a sense autobiographical. During his boyhood in Long Beach, he looked forward to the visits of a traveling Ringling Brothers circus and sometimes helped out behind the scenes in exchange for tickets. The costumes, faces, and antics of the clowns were the beginning of a lifelong fascination for him. The clown series is its culmination, in which the 100-year-old artist revisits those early memories.

The series is a testament to the kinship between clowning and its counterpart for the visual artist, the cartoon. Early in his career Thiebaud worked as an animator and a cartoonist. He has great respect for comic draftsmanship and an appreciation for humor. At the same time, he is one of the greatest pure painters of our time; on top of the fun of the clowns and the logic-defying situations he invents for them, there is the sheer delight he shows in color and brushwork.

In December 2019, Thiebaud unveiled a selection from his clown series at the San Francisco gallery founded by his son, Paul Thiebaud. The Laguna Art Museum exhibition is a version of the Paul Thiebaud Gallery exhibition, with 46 works.

Laguna Art clown

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wayne Thiebaud, “Clown and Circle,” 2015, oil on board, © 2020 Wayne Thiebaud/Licensed by VAGA at Artists Right Society (ARS), NY

Given the importance of memories in Thiebaud’s work, it seems fitting that his clown series, a tribute to performers remembered from his boyhood, should have its museum debut in a town for which he feels a nostalgic fondness. He came to Laguna Beach on visits with his family as a child and later, after his son opened a gallery here, stayed for extended periods in an apartment overlooking Main Beach. Laguna Art Museum staged exhibitions of his work in 2007 and 2014, and in 2018 he presented his painting Jolly Cones, a version of one of his many New Yorker covers, to the museum’s permanent collection.

Born in 1920, Wayne Thiebaud is among the world’s most celebrated living artists. He remains best known for the still lifes of pies, cakes, desserts, candies, and other objects – lusciously painted, brightly colored, perfectly composed, and gently comic – that made his name in 1962, when an exhibition of his work in New York attracted rave reviews and, to his discomfort, led critics to see him as part of Pop Art. He has since become a contemporary master in the genres of landscape and cityscape as well, finding inspiration in the neatly cultivated Sacramento Valley and the vertiginous streets of San Francisco.

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field. 

Laguna Art Museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

For more information including tickets, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr on the corner of N Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.

 

