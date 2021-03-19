NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

New and familiar faces join the Laguna Beach Community Clinic

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s (LBCC) year of ambitious expansion includes a fully renovated medical home, and increased staff. “Modernizing our facility will create greater levels of efficiency, but to really reach peak levels of performance we also needed to grow our medical team,” states Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director for the LBCC.

After a year-long search for a new family physician, the Clinic found the perfect fit in Dr. Farangis Jalali. Dr. Jalali joined the Clinic in February and has seamlessly stepped into working alongside the Clinic’s staff in caring for its increasing numbers of patients. 

“Alongside our regular operations, the Clinic has been approved to distribute, per Orange County guidelines, 100 COVID-19 vaccines per week; it’s something we do on a volunteer basis to keep our community healthy,” states Dr. Rubal. “Dr. Jalali joins us at the perfect time, helping us scale up to meet the needs of our community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Farangis Jalali and Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director

Dr. Jalali is Board Certified in Family Medicine and previously served at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center and says, “I’m passionate about public health, patient education, and caring for the health of women”.

The Clinic employs seven providers, joined by six volunteer physicians. It’s a team that’s able to provide a full spectrum of medical care in a variety of languages including Spanish, French, Farsi, and Vietnamese. The Clinic is currently searching for a bilingual Licensed Clinical Social Worker to care for patients struggling with mental health issues.

Also joining the LBCC team on a volunteer basis is Dr. Bill Anderson.

“Everyone in town knows Dr. Bill Anderson. He’s tremendously respected and loved, so when we learned he was available to serve in a volunteer capacity we jumped at the opportunity”, says Dr. Rubal. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Bill Anderson 

Dr. Anderson, who specializes in Emergency Medicine, was at the forefront of the Urgent Care concept in the early 80s. He’s known by many in the community for his Sleepy Hollow Walk-in Family Care practice that he operated from 1991-2016. While you can still find Dr. Anderson surfing at San Onofre, he’s now a weekly regular at the Clinic. 

“I started volunteering at the Free Clinic, the forerunner of the Community Clinic, while stationed at El Toro with Dr. Jorgenson in the early 70s, so volunteering again feels like coming home. Helping has always been important to me, and I’m glad for the opportunity to continue helping the community I love so much,” states Dr. Anderson.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

New Clinic Board Member Zachery Martin

As a Federally Certified Health Center, 51 percent of the Clinic’s Board of Directors must be patients served by the Clinic. “We recently had a vacancy on the board and turned to Zachery Martin, a patient who has been serving for the past eight months on our finance committee.”

Mr. Martin, Senior Vice President with Pacific Mercantile Bank, recounts how he became a patient at the Clinic. “My primary physician, who I’d grown to trust and rely on, had recently retired. I knew Jorge because our kids went to school together so I asked if he would take me on. I was looking for what we all want in in a primary physician – excellence and a good relationship.” 

Aside from bringing his expertise to the Clinic’s Finance Committee, Mr. Martin is passionate about supporting the Clinic’s fundraising efforts and sharing its mission.

For more information on the Laguna Beach Community Clinic visit www.LBClinic.org.

 

