 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 031921

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Memories of Top of the World Elementary School

By Mary Minerman

“I’m on the top of the world lookin’ down on creation...” 

For half a century, this song has touched the hearts of Top of the World Elementary School (TOW). Children’s voices lifted in verse remind listeners this is a unique place. The faces have changed and traditions have evolved, but the little school at the end of Tree Top Lane overlooking Saddleback Valley is indeed special. 

During my tenure as a teacher, educators from the early days still strode the walkways. They told stories of a school forged in the 60s with open classrooms, creative scheduling, and flexible grouping. Rooms had innocuous names like Red Dot, children carried their supplies in bins, and extended staff meetings managed the potential chaos. A plaque from a distinguished scholastic magazine proclaimed the school an education innovator, and professionals from far and wide came to see the innovation. Some of it worked, and some of it did not. Eventually, another principal took the helm and returned everyone to traditional classrooms. However, the remnants of that earlier time can still be found in the odd-shaped rooms, a pile of beige bins, and in the retelling of some good stories. 

Like most schools, the teachers worked very hard. Mornings found us at IEP (Individualized Education Plan) conferences, staff meetings, or opening car doors and greeting students. Afternoons found us at grade level meetings or madly planning and grading papers. We formed strong friendships in this demanding but satisfying work, and lunchtime conversations in the teachers’ lounge were loud and boisterous. A child walking by once remarked, “It sounds like a bar in there.” 

From Laguna teachers

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Top of the World teachers, 1992-1993

In the spring, children auditioned for the talent show. One year, attendees saw a vague entry in the program: The Sugar Plumb Fairies. We teachers stuffed our unfortunate teacher bodies into leotards and tutus and proceeded to pirouette onto the stage. Stunned silence met us, eventually dotted with shocked spluttering, gradually becoming appreciative guffaws, and escalating into audience-wide pandemonium. As we spun and leaped across the stage, we were certain the Rolling Stones never received a more enthusiastic reception. 

As technology gained traction, Greg Potter, a creative and computer-savvy educator, assembled kids to produce KTOWN News, a video magazine about events, teachers, and students. All the children were eager to be a part of this groundbreaking program. They wrote, interviewed, filmed, and edited content. On viewing day, a child announced KTOWN News over the intercom, teachers turned on their TVs, and classes saw a production spotlighting them and their lives, making the everyday school routine seem a little bigger than life. 

Of course, everything was not perfect. In my second year, the Laguna Beach fire burned hundreds of homes, making our little beach town look like a war zone and rendering some teachers and students homeless. The heart-broken school pulled together with efforts to rebuild, and as the singe upon the hills gradually receded, a little bit of normalcy returned. 

From Laguna school

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Top of the World surrounded by nature

Although hidden away, the school did not completely avoid unsavory individuals. One morning, armed robbers ditched their car in the parking lot before school and sprinted into the surrounding canyon. Law enforcement could not find them. Anticipating a potentially dangerous situation, the morning school buses, full of kids, diverted to the high school. TOW teachers, already at school, stayed in locked rooms as a helicopter scanned the area. They were eventually arrested and teachers reunited with their relieved students at the high school. 

Partially surrounded by open slopes, TOW was continuously managing nature. One year, there was a mass snake hatching, and we discovered rattlesnakes in cupboards, on the walkways, and out on the playground. Mornings found district staff scanning the campus for the reptiles, and I remember seeing a special snake wrangler, geared in Indiana Jones khaki with all the paraphernalia, in the office. The snakes eventually disappeared, so either he succeeded or the tides of nature moved on. 

The last day of school was always bittersweet. Exhausted teachers led their kids to the buses but did not rush back to their rooms. Our charges were making their way into the future and we needed to see them off. As the honking buses –full of children madly calling goodbye – exited the parking lot, we stood waving, knowing we were part of something special at the little school on the top of the world. 

Mary Minerman was a teacher at Top of the World Elementary from 1991-2015. She wrote “The Spinster’s Guide to Dating” and is working on her second  book, “Mount Whitney and Two Cerebral Aneurysms.”

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

