 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Fashion Club at LBHS holds clothing drive 031921

Fashion Club at LBHS holds clothing drive for Working Wardrobes, donate through Monday

Hannah McCarthy, a Co-President of the Fashion Club at Laguna Beach High School, wants to spread the news. 

“We are holding a clothing drive from March 15th until March 22nd and will be donating all of the clothes to Working Wardrobes,” says Hannah. “Donations can be dropped off in the red bins in front of the LBHS Artists Theater on Park Ave.”

Residents can donate their professional attire that is no longer used. 

“Breakers, start your spring cleaning,” Hannah adds.

Hannah explains the goal of the Fashion Club on the LBHS website, “At fashion club, we encourage people to express themselves through their clothes. We also talk about upcoming and current trends in fashion. We also talk about the different jobs in the fashion industry and what paths lead you there.”

To give back to the community, the club also organizes clothing drives for nonprofits. 

Hannah McCarthy (on left) with Fashion Club member in front of the red donation bins at LBHS Artists Theater on Park Ave

Fashion Club has chosen Working Wardrobes as their nonprofit beneficiary for the current drive. 

Working Wardrobes empowers their clients from the inside out, with job skills and confidence to find meaningful employment. Their army of volunteers makes this happen every single day. They serve clients in an environment of dignity and respect. Beautiful wardrobes are the finishing touch among the many services they provide. Five hundred thousand clothing donations fund their clients programs each year and provide workforce readiness for those seeking employment.

So drop off your clothes in the bins in front of the Artists Theater on Park Ave through Monday, March 22.

For questions regarding the drive, contact Hannah McCarthy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

