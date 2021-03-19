NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Passport to Learning, a family fun adventure 031921

Passport to Learning, a family fun adventure in early learning, to be held tomorrow morning

Join the Laguna Beach Early Learning Community Task Force for its next Passport to Learning event tomorrow, Saturday, March 20 from 9-10:30 a.m. The event is an interactive parent and child webinar. Participants will learn simple, yet effective ways to build school readiness skills for children 0-5 years old. 

Passport to kid

Submitted photo

Passport to Learning event two years ago

Experts will guide your family through experiential topics such as communication, fine and gross motor skills, early literacy, social-emotional learning, and school readiness. 

Registration is required. To register, click here. 

If you have any questions or comments, contact Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.