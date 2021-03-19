NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

Brussels Bistro subscription is best “Food Blues” prescription

By Diane Armitage

Have you ever felt absolutely smug about discovering something ahead of everyone else? I have to admit feeling that way every time I dig into yet another great meal from Brussels Bistro’s monthly meal subscription plan. 

Brussels first rolled out its “10 meals for $89 a month” subscription in December. I hopped on board immediately.

It’s March now and, having now tried about 35 of these meals, I have to say I’m still very impressed. This is fabulous food. 

For months, Brussels had already been dominating the 2020 takeout scene with beautifully packaged frozen and fresh food they had cooked and prepared “sous vide” style. Much of their takeout menu is vacuum-packed, allowing for easy refrigeration and extended freezing. 

In December, they began providing a 10-meal monthly subscription, with a vast array of gorgeous gourmet tastes arriving in frozen status. 

When I picked up my March allotment, Chef Nicolas told me that they’ve switched to oven and microwaveable dishes to make it even easier (as if popping a bag into boiling water isn’t easy enough).

Brussels Bistro monthly allotment

Photo by Diane Armitage

Brussels Bistro’s March subscription – 10 meals for $89 a month

The team is also beginning to incorporate choice into one’s monthly selections. By April, they intend to have fully vegetarian, gluten-fre,  and more available in a pick-and-choose sort of menu. 

Frankly, I like the element of surprise. This month, I unpacked: 

--Cod Filet in veggie broth with fingerling potatoes 

--Chicken Meatballs with mushrooms and bacon in a gravy of beef broth, red wine, and beer (hmm!) 

--Turkey Breast with braised endive and potatoes 

--Saffron Rice with chorizo sausage 

--Shepherd’s Pie with ground beef, ground pork, mashed potatoes, spinach, and onion 

--Quinoa Caponata with eggplant and capers 

--Chicken Tangine with veggies 

--Yellow Curry (mentioned below) 

--Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes with a grain mustard sauce and cauliflower gratin 

--Rotini Bolognese with a healthy portion of freshly shaved Parmesan cheese. 

Last weekend, my buddies, Tom and Joao, were grilling fish. I added two vegetarian dishes from my Brussels freezer to serve as side dishes – the Quinoa Caponata and the Yellow Curry & Coconut Red Lentils with Cauliflower. The two dishes were more than enough to share between the three of us and they added a gourmet quality I couldn’t have cooked up with less than a half day’s labor in the kitchen. 

Brussels Bistro chorizo

Photo by Diane Armitage

Brussels Bistro’s Saffron Rice with Chorizo Sausage

This is truly a genius idea at a such an affordable price. The popularity is catching on – even people on the East Coast are ordering the 10 monthly meals. The Brussels team simply packs the supply in dry ice and sends it off. Chef Nicolas tells me they’ve also begun to deliver via UPS to Las Vegas, San Diego, Northern California, and more. We’re lucky locals, though – we can just pick up our monthly installment in the alley behind their Laguna restaurant. Go to www.BrusselsBistro.com to their “Orders Online” tab to subscribe.

P.S. Cocktails, anyone? 

With the announcement of their new spring cocktail rollout, Oak Laguna Beach reminded me this morning that next Wednesday is (drum roll please) National Cocktail Day.

Brussels Bistro Oak cocktails

Courtesy of Oak Laguna Beach

Oak Laguna has just rolled out its Spring Cocktails, just in time for National Cocktail Day next Wednesday

If you’re willing to play, I’m here to take your votes. 

I’ll be writing in next Tuesday’s Stu News Laguna about the top five most popular cocktails in Laguna Beach. 

Is it Royal Hawaiian’s Lapu Lapu? Is it Dan the Man’s Lemondrop Martini at 230 Forest? Is it one of Neil Skewes’ famous libations at Starfish? How about a single choice from the sheer craftery at Broadway by Amar Santana, Drake Laguna Beach, Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook, Driftwood Kitchen, or Selanne Steak Tavern? Will your favorite margarita make the list? 

Register your vote at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and may the best libation win. 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

