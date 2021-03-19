NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 23  |  March 19, 2021

NEA’s Big Read program is inspired 031921

NEA’s Big Read program is inspired this year by women in science

OC Public Libraries is hosting the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read this spring. Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is the selected title this year for its focus on women in science. 

From April through May 2021, program offerings include Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (S.T.E.A.M.) activities, guest speakers, and other engaging offerings that keep library users connected with Lab Girl

Some upcoming programs include: 

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m. – Meet Robin Wall Kimmerer. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.

Big Read Robin Kimmerer

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dale Kakkak

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – In Conversation with Lori Gottlieb. Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which is being adapted as a television series with Eva Longoria. 

NEA Big Read Lori Gottlieb

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lori Gottlieb

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. – Meet Dr. Lucy Jones. Dr. Jones is the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. She is the author of The Big Ones and is also a research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech. 

NEA Big Read Lucy Jones

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Helen Berger

Dr. Lucy Jones

For more information about OC Public Libraries’ NEA Big Read, including book and author information, visit www.ocpl.org/neabigread.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. 

Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.