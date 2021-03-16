NewLeftHeader

 March 16, 2021

Laguna Playhouse is streaming 031621

Laguna Playhouse is streaming The Importance of Being Earnest through Sunday

Laguna Playhouse is excited to present The Importance of Being Earnest, starring Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of “The Skivvies” in their own take on Oscar Wilde’s hit comedy. This on-demand video performance will be available for streaming through Sunday, March 21.

Oscar Wilde’s brilliant comedy, reimagined as a gender-bender radio play with foley sound effects, captures with wit and charm the absurdity and delight of the Victorian “age of surfaces” (as Lady Bracknell calls it). 

This scintillating, hilarious work introduces us to Jack and Algernon, charming bachelors who are each living a double life, aided by a fictional alter ego called “Ernest.” But the two fall truly in love with a pair of proper young women, Gwendolen and Cecily – both of whom are partial to men named Ernest.

Will Jack and Algy be able to bring an end to the charade and convince the formidable Lady Bracknell that they are suitable candidates for marriage? Wicked wit and dead-on social satire are wrapped in a confection of dual identities, matrimonial matters, and the provenance of a particular handbag.

Director Michael Raver, who adapted the piece, has worked directly with Lauren and Nick to create this special Laguna Playhouse version. 

“Laguna audiences love The Skivvies, so we’re thrilled to be presenting their take on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest just in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” comments Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham adds, “The Skivvies bring such joy and fun to everything they create, we’re delighted that we can once again share their unique take on a beloved classic with our audiences.” 

Joining Nick and Lauren will be Nathan Lee Graham as Lady Bracknell and Debbie Christine Tjong, who will be doing the “Foley.”

Laguna Playhouse Lauren

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lauren Molina 

Lauren Molina is a co-creator and performer with the comedy-pop, undie-rock band The Skivvies. Her Broadway credits include Regina in Rock of Ages and Johanna in the actor-musician revival of Sweeney Todd. Regionally she starred as Cunegunde in Candide at the Goodman Theatre, Huntington Theatre, and Shakespeare Theatre in D.C. (Helen Hayes Award). 

Nick Cearley is the co-creator of The Skivvies (www.theskivviesnyc.com) with Lauren Molina. His credits include Broadway/1st National Tour of All Shook Up, the Off-Broadway presentation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Puck), Pageant (Off-Broadway Original Revival Cast/Cast Album on Jay Records), Sex Tips…, and Cupid & Psyche.

Laguna Playhouse Nathan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nathan Lee Graham 

Nathan Lee Graham has been an active force in film, television, theatre, and the recording industry for the past thirty years. Mr. Graham has been the originator of over 17 wonderfully diverse and hilarious roles on stage and screen. He is most known for the films Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Sweet Home Alabama, and Hitch. On the small screen, he has been seen in The Comeback, and had guest starring roles on Scrubs, Absolutely Fabulous, Law & Order SVU, Broad City, as the always fabulous Bernard in the Fox comedy LA TO VEGAS!, as Francois on the CW show Katy Keene, and currently as Draque Noir on the Hulu series WOKE.

This on-demand video will be available for streaming through Sunday, March 21. Viewing passes are $20 per household and are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

