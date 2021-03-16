NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Laguna Art Museum presents Nocturnal Animals 031621

Laguna Art Museum presents Nocturnal Animals at Thursday’s virtual Film Night

On Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will host its monthly virtual Film Night featuring Nocturnal Animals. The psychological thriller was written, produced, and directed by Tom Ford, and premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival winning the Grand Jury Prize. 

Laguna Art Nocturnal Animals

Submitted photo

LAM will screen “Nocturnal Animals” virtually on Thursday, March 18

A Los Angeles art gallery owner receives the manuscript for a novel penned by her estranged ex-husband along with an invitation for dinner during his upcoming visit to L.A. Upset by her deteriorating marriage to an unfaithful businessman, she becomes consumed by the novel, a violent thriller she interprets as a symbolic revenge tale.

To view the trailer and select an option to view at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-nocturnal-animals.

 

