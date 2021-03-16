NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

ECW at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church recognizes 031621

ECW at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church recognizes local nonprofits with donations

Each year the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s parish in Laguna Beach considers the needs of many nonprofit charitable organizations, both locally and worldwide, to determine which might benefit from their support. The group raises money throughout the year to make donations to these worthy causes. 

Courtesy of ECW

Check presentation to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation: (L-R) Carrie Joyce, Tom Davis, and Joslyn Aitken

For many years, St. Mary’s ECW held fundraisers in traditional ways such as bake sales, bingo, bazaars, and chili cookoffs. The pandemic quarantine made all those ways unsafe and unworkable at a time when the need was the greatest. 

To be able to continue its outreach mission, ECW looked for ways to adapt and accomplish its goals. By late summer 2020, the group began a series of small, open air, socially distanced, quarantine-compliant concerts on their ocean view terrace. 

Courtesy of ECW

Check presentation to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center: (L-R) Linda Bratcher, Jill Moulton, Carrie Joyce, Kristen Donald, and Amanda Walters

First one, then two, and eventually five events were held. Every event was sold out and the ECW far exceeded its fundraising goals. It is that effort and community support that has made this year’s donations possible. 

Whereas in past years the ECW recipients included a church north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska for their youth program and a rural church in Muhangi, Uganda, to assist in the building of their church, this year the ECW chose to focus its support closer to home for those organizations shouldering the burdens of the pandemic challenges in our community. 

Courtesy of ECW

Check presentation to Sally’s Fund: (L-R) Carol White, Linda Bratcher, Joslyn Aitken, Carrie Joyce, and Rachael Berger 

This year St. Mary’s ECW recognizes: 

Laguna Beach Community Foundation – COVID-19 Relief Fund, Laguna 

Beach Community Clinic, Sally’s Fund, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church,
Food for Feeding Ministry, Riverside, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Educational Programs. 

Courtesy of ECW

Check presentation to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food for Feeding Ministry: (L-R) Carol White, Joslyn Aitken, Rev. Mary Crist, and Carrie Joyce

ECW plans to continue its successful summer series this year and has commitments from local favorites Gary Shapiro (Shap), Jason Feddy, Fr. Lester MacKenzie, and others. The plans include wine tasting and a Shakespeare event. Look for more information as summer approaches. 

For more information on ECW, contact St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at www.stmaryslagunabeach.org, or Linda Bratcher, ECW President, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

