 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

LPAPA presents 17th Annual “Best of Plein Air” 031621

LPAPA presents 17th Annual “Best of Plein Air” juried art show

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is proud to present its 17th Annual Best of Plein Air Exhibition & Sale as a unique virtual gallery exhibition of works created “en plein aire.”

The Virtual Gallery Art Exhibition/Auction is running now through Sunday, March 14 via www.dailybrushwork.com.

LPAPA presents Salvo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Anthony Salvo, “Waiting for the Sun Divers Cove Laguna,” oil 8 x 16

To address the challenges imposed by the pandemic, LPAPA will continue to present its annual juried art shows online through the LPAPA Virtual Gallery and until it is feasible to return to physical exhibits and receptions at its “LPAPA in Residence” Gallery home at the Forest & Ocean Gallery in the heart of Laguna’s art district.

Proceeds from the sale of artwork benefit the participating artists and nonprofit LPAPA and help sustain LPAPA’s mission. LPAPA’s mission is dedicated to painting the landscape, preserving Laguna’s artistic legacy, and promoting the plein air painting tradition. LPAPA strives to enhance the livelihood of its artist members and inspire the next generation of plein air painters.

LPAPA presents Beal

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Joli Beal, “Waking up at Crystal Cove,” oil 11 x 14

Over 376 entries were received for this show with jurors Daniel Marshall, LPAPA Signature Artist Member; Melanie Froysaa, LPAPA Board Member and Collector; and Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s Executive Director, choosing 50 original paintings created by LPAPA Signature and Artist Members for the show’s coveted spots. The Best of Plein Air 2021 Awards Judge is Jean Stern, Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum. 

LPAPA’s Executive Director Rosemary Swimm shares, “In creating a work of art for the “Best of Plein Air” show, LPAPA artists are challenged to create their best plein air painting knowing that they are competing against the best of the best artists. Only works created in plein air are included in this show.”

LPAPA presents Bill

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bill Farnsworth, “Keeping the Faith,” oil 11 x 14

The 1st Place award-winning artist will also receive an invitation to participate in LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, October 2 - 10, 2021. 

To learn more, visit www.lpapa.org.

 

