 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

FOA’s next “Concerts on the Screen” 031621

FOA’s next “Concerts on the Screen” features Billy Valentine on Friday 

Known for working with musical legends like Roberta Flack, Ray Charles, and Burt Bacharach, the next Festival of Arts “Concerts on the Screen” will feature a memorable performance by soulful singer Billy Valentine.

Presented in partnership with Yamaha, viewers can tune in to catch the pre-recorded concert on Friday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. 

“Be sure to mark your calendars! Billy Valentine is a world-class vocalist,” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “His music has delighted Festival audiences for years and we’re excited to stream this concert for you to enjoy at home.”

FOA's next stage

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Billy Valentine and band hit the stage virtually on Friday, March 19 

Celebrated for his joyous performances and incredible voice, Billy Valentine’s vocal work can be heard on many television shows – most notably as the voice of the theme song for the hit TV series Boston Legal, as well as on the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed series Sons of Anarchy.

Keeping pace with his expanding singing career, Billy has written numerous songs and has collaborated with music industry greats including Will Jennings and co-writing three songs on the Family Groove album by the Neville Brothers. Billy also co-wrote the title track “My World” for musical legend Ray Charles.

Billy began his professional career as a solo artist opening for such luminaries as Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack in the 1970s. Billy and his brother John then went on to form the duo The Valentine Brothers, touring and producing four albums from 1975-1989.

The duo co-wrote the memorable hit single “Money’s Too Tight (To Mention),” which gained widespread popularity in 1986 when it was released as a single. Billy has also been a demo recording artist for high-profile producers and writers like Gerry Goffin, Mark Isham, Burt Bacharach, and Hal David.

The Festival’s virtual “Concerts on the Screen” series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home. 

Festival of Arts “Concerts on the Screen” Monthly Series Schedule:

--March 19 - Billy Valentine 

--April 23 - Brian Bromberg’s Big Bombastic Band 

To register and purchase tickets today, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-valentine/. Pre-registration is required.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

