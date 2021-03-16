NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Former Laguna resident Derek Thomas Dew 031621

Former Laguna resident Derek Thomas Dew tackles complex issues in Riddle Field 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

If you’re from Laguna Beach, when you think of Riddle Field, baseball comes to mind. However, Derek Thomas Dew’s debut collection of poetry has nothing to do with sports. 

Rich with unforgettable images and the quiet strength of hard-won survival, Riddle Field, published in October of 2020, tackles the complex process of achieving self-awareness and recovery in the wake of profound trauma. 

Dew grew up in Laguna and spent his freshman and sophomore years at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS). 

In part, the name references Riddle Field, but the title resonates in other ways as well.

“The name Riddle Field is emblematic and fitting; the fact that I spent time there as a kid is more or less a happy accident of intimacy,” says Dew.

“I spent a lot of time in the manuscript lost in a field of riddles,” he continues. “Actually the poems themselves aren’t riddles, but rather, the whole atmosphere and psychological state of the work. The title works in a few ways, as they often do! So Riddle Field is both a physical, extant place in the psyche and a state of being.”

Relocates to Oregon 

 Dew moved to Oregon in the fall of 2013. In 2015, he married poet Michelle Mitchell-Foust (who sadly passed away last year) and moved to Eugene with the purpose of getting a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Calling himself an untraditional student, he’s still working on his BA and will have it at the end of next term. 

“Then I’d be free to reconsider where I want to live,” Dew says. “It took longer – four years. I miss my lifelong friends. I might come down to Laguna and ride it out while applying for my MFA.”

Former Laguna Derek

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Derek Thomas Dew

Already, Riddle Field has received accolades as Winner of the 2019 Interim Test Site Poetry Series Prize. Dew’s poems have appeared in Interim, Twyckenham Notes, The Maynard, The Curator, Two Hawks Quarterly, and Hawaii Pacific Review

He is a winner of an Oregon Opportunity Grant and an Omnidawn Publishing Workshop Scholarship.

“Dew is an exciting and complex new voice in contemporary poetry,” says Publisher’s Weekly.

Odile Dewar, Dew’s French teacher at LBHS, says, “Derek’s poems are mesmerizing, nuanced, crafted canvasses subtly blending daily life images, familiar objects, sounds, and places in a unique, surrealistic, and symbolist way that shifts and transcends reality, opening deep lyrical emotional and sensorial paths to the reader. 

“In my opinion, Derek is an extraordinary, gifted Renaissance young man and poet in the wake of masters’ poets such as Charles Baudelaire Jacques Prévert and Boris Vian. I am so proud of him.”

Parallel themes

Exploring two parallel themes  – the impact of the impending destruction of a dam on a small town and the trauma of sexual abuse and eventual recovery from it. The reader enters – or is dropped into – Riddle Field and a world that is not linear, but the poems speak to each other.

“Some poems in Riddle Field are stand alone,” Dew says, “but the voice is always there.

“The poems are very much in dialogue with each other and reliant on each other for an overall statement and effect. The vocal plurality is meant to weave inner monologues and external landscapes into a tapestry of experience and sense memory.”

Dew explains his process in this poem:

I need my soul to be a livable place, 

so I seek the moments when the horrors of that place 

are subsumed by the undulations and chemistries 

of the environment around me and are thus made 

a natural and inevitable peace. 

 

I can confront death because I know a massive body of water

doesn’t need me to look at it. Because wind moves rain 

into the paths of birds.  

When asked if he has a favorite poem in the collection, Dew has an interesting “double-answer.” “I think a better way to express the way I feel about the work is to state that ‘my favorite poem is whichever one is the shortest.’ Not sure which one that is, but that’s beside the point.”

Former Laguna book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Published in October of 2020

Riddle Field was a petri dish, a look at a new world – an analog for my pain,” Dew says. “It was written through an autobiographical lens, but it’s not autobiographical.” 

As described, “This work focuses on the environment, human and physical, in which the loss of nature and innocence is born and calls attention to the many ways we create both intimacy and distance when trauma is hidden or denied. Derek Thomas Dew’s language is harsh, honest, and sometimes heartbreaking. His poems capture the confusion and fatigue that must be navigated for a victim of abuse to piece themself back together and the internal strife that comes with carrying a traumatic secret that can no longer be ignored.” 

However, Dew doesn’t address the trauma in a straightforward way. 

“The book never directly alludes to it – it’s in the gray periphery. To denounce an atrocity is not interesting,” says Dew. “I would rather scan the exterior surrounding it, walk around the periphery of the wound. 

“I think Riddle Field is ultimately about mapping the crash site, not the wreckage.” 

“Some people are intimidated by poetry and think they should profess to like it. You don’t need to know what a poem means, just come and be moved – or unmoved.”

New work

Dew is already well into his next book.

“It’s obsessive. I’m always working on something, always grinding away,” he says. “The new book is a completely different style. I wanted to do more with simple language, ask myself, what can you do with just this? Turn in on itself, so the hall of thought cracked open.” 

Riddle Field is not linear, but it is ordered so that the whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts. It’s not easily accessible – it takes work – but it’s worth it. 

“Poets need to be in dialogue with eternity,” Dew says, “It’s my angle on the experience, all human experience. It’s the attempt to find a home in impermanence rather than trying to convince yourself of permanence.” 

One particular line stands out from the poem “Placeholder.”

“All silences kept are not kept in silence.” 

Once you read Riddle Field, you’ll be glad Dew didn’t keep his silence.

To learn more about Dew, visit www.derekthomasdew.com. To purchase a copy of Riddle Field, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.