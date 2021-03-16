NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Annie 031621

Meet Pet of the Week Annie

Annie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old spayed orange Persian cat. She is very vocal and loves to use her voice throughout the hours of the day. Annie has been on a prescription diet her whole life, so it is important that she sticks to her routine. She is very friendly and warms up to strangers very easily. Annie is a great companion to have by your side. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Annie adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week Annie

Click on photo for a larger image

Annie is full of love to give 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.