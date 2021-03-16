NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

LBUSD Board appoints Dr. Chad Mabery 031621

LBUSD Board appoints Dr. Chad Mabery as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education (LBUSD) voted unanimously Thursday, March 11 to approve the appointment of Dr. Chad Mabery as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services. Dr. Mabery was selected from a candidate pool of highly qualified applicants. 

The position is part of a district reconfiguration to return to a three-assistant superintendent system following the departure of Leisa Winston, who previously served as the Deputy Superintendent of Human Resources and Instructional Services. 

Dr. Mabery is an experienced administrator, who has been serving as the Director of Assessment and Accountability in LBUSD since 2018. Prior to coming to Laguna Beach, he served as the Director of Data, Assessment, and Professional Development at Manhattan Beach USD. Additionally, he has worked as a middle school teacher, high school teacher, middle school assistant principal, and middle school principal. 

Dr. Mabery earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a minor in economics from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in education administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a doctorate degree in education leadership from the University of California, Los Angeles.

LBUSD Board Mabery

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Chad Mabery – new Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services

“Dr. Mabery’s work in LBUSD the past several years as the Director of Assessment and Accountability is evidence of his vast experiences in education. His experience, as well as his focus on building relationships with staff, students, and community, make him the perfect fit for our needs at this challenging time,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jason Viloria. 

Under the general direction of the Superintendent, the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services serves as the chief instruction officer of the District to plan, organize, and direct all elementary and secondary education programs, special education, and pupil services, as well as supervises and evaluates the Directors in support of these programs, and other related areas.

“I am honored and excited to have been selected as the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services,” said Dr. Mabery. “I appreciate and value the sense of community in Laguna Beach. I look forward to collaborating with the Board, staff, students, and the community to continue to support student learning with innovative and strategic practices.”

Dr. Mabery will start as the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services effective immediately.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.