Major traffic impacts expected during Caltrans Culvert Replacement Project on Coast Highway at Main Beach

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is in the process of replacing the box culvert under Coast Highway at Main Beach. The estimated construction dates are from April 1 until May 28 with overnight pre-construction activities beginning earlier this week, on March 15.

The box culvert that runs underneath Coast Highway at Main Beach carries storm water from the Downtown area and is necessary to protect Downtown properties from flooding. The culvert is now 100 years old, and the concrete inside the culvert is crumbling, exposing corroded rebar. To ensure stability of the culvert and for the safety of drivers using Coast Highway, the culvert must be replaced as soon as possible.

Caltrans Culvert Replacement Project

Pre-construction Staging and Installation of Construction Equipment (March 15 – 20)

Overnight pre-construction work started this week. This work will require traffic lane closures for five nights. To minimize the impact to the public, the closures will take place overnight from 8 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, March 15 to Thursday, March 18 and overnight from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

Project location map

During Construction (April 1 – May 28)

Construction work will be done in two phases and Caltrans crews will be working double shifts as needed to finish by Memorial Day. Downtown traffic control will be provided by the City of Laguna Beach and Caltrans seven days/week to help mitigate traffic impacts due to the long-term lane closures needed to complete the work safely and quickly. Parking on Coast Highway between Broadway and Ocean will be restricted, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of construction. Adjacent businesses will be open during construction.

Culvert is 100 years old

Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience while the work is performed. Signage will be posted to notify drivers of the closure. Work updates will be available via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the handle @CaltransOC. For traffic updates via Nixle, text LBTRAFFIC to 888-777.

This work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.

For more information, or for anyone with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Darcy Birden at (657) 328-6000 or [email protected].

LBHS Schedules

Varsity

Tues, March 16

Girls Volleyball

Fountain Valley @ Newland St

2:30 p.m.





Boys Sand Volleyball

Newport Harbor @ Grant St

3 p.m.





Girls Tennis

Home vs. Los Alamitos

3 p.m.





Boys Water Polo

@ Los Alamitos

4 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

@ Los Alamitos

6:30 p.m.

Wed, March 17

Boys Tennis

Home vs. Corona del Mar

3 p.m.





Boys Water Polo

@ Newport Harbor

3 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

@ Newport Harbor

4 p.m.

Thurs, March 18

Boys Water Polo

@ Corona del Mar

4 p.m.





Boys Soccer

Home vs. San Clemente

7 p.m.





Girls Basketball

@ Pacific Christian (CC)

7 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

@ Corona del Mar

8 p.m.

Fri, March 19

Coed Cross Country

League Finals

@ Central Park (HB)

12 p.m.





Girls Volleyball

Newport Harbor @ Main Beach

2:30 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

Home vs. MLK (Riverside)

5 p.m.





Girls Soccer

Home vs. Dana Hills

7 p.m.





Boys Football

@ Jurupa Valley

7 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces second annual “Campaign to Gain”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has launched its second annual peer-to-peer drive, “Campaign to Gain.” The Club is asking the community to share their personal story on how the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has impacted their family.

The method is easy: create a page on a web-based platform, tell your story, and share with your connections digitally. Anyone can donate with the click of a button and no amount is too small.

This special peer-to-peer campaign gives everyone a chance to tell their unique and personal experiences that transpired at the Club. It is effortless for everyone to pitch in and support the life-changing programming the Boys & Girls Club has to offer.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach students

Through this difficult time, the Club continues to serve the communities’ youth. Though its programs may look different, the Club’s mission of enriching the lives of the youth in our community remains the same. In 2020, the Club served over 1,300 youth and is on track to surpass that number this year.

“Day in and day out, our Boys & Girls Club staff and mentors deliver quality experiences that make a difference in a youth’s life beyond their time at the Club. Research shows that kids who have an optimal experience at our Club are also more likely to have positive self-esteem, volunteer, and be engaged in school,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“This campaign asks members of the community to simply share their story with their community, to show the amazing impact our Club has on the lives of kids and teens.” If a kid can dream it, they can become it at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. They just need the community’s help.

Pam adds, “Any donation – big or small – will make a difference! We thank all donors for helping us build a stronger community, and we couldn’t do our work on behalf of the children without their continued support.”

To learn more, read some amazing stories, start your own page, or make a donation, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call Abby at (949) 715-7931.

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature Howard Robin, M.D. as guest speaker on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to host Howard Robin, M.D. as guest speaker at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, March 18. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 8:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Under the COVID-19 restrictions, the meetings are held via Zoom.

We are all living through some tough times. Have we learned any lessons? Dr. Robin will share some observations and thoughts on how we got some things right and how we need to prepare for potential future pandemics in his presentation, “10 Lessons Learned From COVID-19.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Howard Robin, M.D. will speak at LBBC Zoom meeting on Thursday, March 18

Howard Robin, M.D. is Board Certified in both Anatomical and Clinical Pathology and Immunopathology. His areas of medical expertise include pharmacology, toxicology, autopsy pathology, clinical laboratory medicine, and cancer diagnosis and treatment modalities. He has provided forensic expert testimony in medical malpractice, product liability, civil litigation, and criminal cases.

Nationally known as a compelling speaker and medical expert, Dr. Howard Robin is currently chief medical officer and founder of NeorahDx, a microbial pathogen detection company. The first diagnostic test developed by NeorahDX will be deployed to detect and diagnose COVID-19. The technology is suitable for home use for the diagnosis of flu, colds, urinary infections, and GI problems.

Dr. Robin has been involved in clinical laboratory medicine for more than 50 years beginning as a lab tech during medical school and moving onto directing, starting, owning, and consulting with hospitals and clinical commercial labs.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The Club meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives.

For more information about the LBBC, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com; to obtain the Zoom link for the March 18 meeting, email [email protected].

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

Create spring flowers for LOCA arts challenge

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos of their artwork that follows fun and easy themes.

“We want every type of artist to be involved,” said artist and LOCA board member Lisa Mansour, “From first-timers to professional artists, we love seeing everyone’s creativity shine through.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

“California Poppy” by Lydia Delgado

The fall theme was Grateful Leaves. Artists posted gorgeous images of leaves done in watercolor, printmaking, and drawing. Many interesting submissions were temporary ones, done by artists who gathered leaves during local walks, and arranged them in beautiful patterns. The arrangements would be momentary – but the images would live on at Instagram for all to enjoy.

As we leap into spring, LOCA is introducing the newest theme, Spring Flowers. Palettes will change monthly based on colors. The March palette is warm tones, including yellows, ambers, oranges, and reds. Cool colors, including purples and blues, are for April, and a rainbow mix is scheduled for May. “We expect to see a lot of bouquets on Mother’s Day,” said Mansour.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

“Spring Flowers” by Hedy Buzan

All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, and sculpture. To participate, create any floral art in each months’ palette. Upload photos of your art to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

For more information, visit @locaarts on Instagram or www.locaarts.org.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to host Virtual Job Fair to connect employers with jobseekers

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who represents the Fifth Supervisorial District including the City of Laguna Beach, in partnership with all south Orange County chambers of commerce and key business organizations, will host a Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The virtual platform will provide jobseekers greater opportunity to attain successful employment by having access to multiple, high-profile employers, representing a wide range of industries. Employment opportunities range from entry level positions, to high-level corporate and technical career positions. Employers will give a short presentation about their business, accept resumes, interview prospective employees, and possibly hire on the spot!

“I am so pleased to host this Virtual Job Fair at a time when businesses and companies are preparing to reopen and want to thank all our partners for their support,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “It is so important to connect these companies with individuals seeking employment, particularly those having specialized skills and experience, so businesses can resume operations successfully while safely serving their community and stimulating the economy,” she continued.

For more information on how jobseekers and businesses can access and participate in this event, visit www.oconestop.com/jobfairs.