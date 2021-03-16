NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

57.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 22  |  March 16, 2021

Guest Letter Braithwaite 031621

Guest Letter

Robert T. Braithwaite

President & CEO

Hoag

Community COVID-19 vaccine clinics update

Dear Neighbors,

With so many things moving in the right direction, I am writing to update our Hoag community about what is happening regarding COVID-19 and vaccine distribution. 

I am pleased with the news that Orange County has transitioned out of the most restrictive purple tier and into the red tier on the state’s risk level status list. This allows more businesses to open and more people to resume daily life, while still exercising courteous caution via masks and added safety measures. 

Guest Letter Robert Braithwaite

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hoag Hospital

President & CEO Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag Hospital

Coupled with this, California’s vaccine eligibility list has recently expanded to include teachers, food service workers, childcare providers, and emergency services workers. And as of today, individuals with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities who are ages 16 to 64 are also eligible.   

Recently, the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated may gather together in small groups indoors, without masks, and President Biden is directing all states to open vaccine availability to all adults no later than May 1. 

While this is all welcome and encouraging news, vaccine supplies currently remain very limited. At Hoag, we continue to be an approved COVID vaccine provider and are working closely with the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) on our vaccine supply. As an Orange County provider, we work directly with OCHCA on vaccine distribution; many other health care providers who serve multiple counties and states as well as retail pharmacy chains work with state and federal agencies directly for their supplies. 

I often wish I had a crystal ball so I could tell you with certainty when we will offer new vaccine appointments, but vaccine providers nationwide are grappling with managing the uncertainty of supply against the huge demand and needs in our communities. This rollout is a herculean effort, but we remain committed to supporting vaccinating as many people as our supply from OCHCA permits. 

The best vaccine is the one you can get first, so I implore eligible individuals to register for the OCHCA vaccine clinics via www.othena.com or by calling (714) 834-2000 for assistance with registration and support. You can learn more about Hoag’s vaccine clinics by visiting our COVID vaccine page and find information and links for all of the available distribution points including retail pharmacies by visiting OCHCA’s Vaccine Distribution Channels page. 

As we progress towards a brighter spring and summer, it is important for you to tend to your personal health and well-being. Throughout this year-long pandemic, our doors have remained open. We continue to provide quality care while adhering to the strictest guidelines and safety policies. So, please don’t delay care. Regular check-ups are important, and treatment of chronic conditions and medical emergencies is vital. 

Thank you for your continued support and vigilance. We look forward to these important weeks and months ahead, as vaccine deployment expands and we are all able to reconnect with our friends, neighbors, and loved ones in this season of renewal.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.