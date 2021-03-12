NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Lido Paddle Project invites community 031221

Lido Paddle Project invites community to stand up and join its fun-raiser on March 27

On Saturday, March 27, Lido Paddle Project is having its first fun-raiser, outdoors, in a limited capacity. The backdrop for this beautiful event is the lush green mountainside of The Ranch at Laguna Beach, aptly near the bright blue Pacific. 

As ocean stewardship is a core initiative at LPP, “Stand Up To Clean the Harbors” are currently being planned with Surfrider OC. Rich German, one of Laguna Beach’s ocean conservationists who loves sharing his stand up paddle adventures with whales and dolphins through his videography, is joining as a guest speaker in the tight program. He, like the constituents served, protects what he loves. As a philanthropist, Rich is Lido Paddle Project’s Laguna Beach Ocean Leader volunteer.

Ron Pringle, leader of World Anthem Band, is the emcee. Ann Marie McKay, our esteemed City Clerk and Air Force Veteran, shall share a few words on how paddling has affected her life. There shall be lots of fun surprises including a Magic Castle magician performing at the VIP luncheon. There are different ways to get involved, as a guest, underwriter, sponsor, or volunteer. Early sponsors include Carol Lee of Compass Realty, The Ellingson Family of Laguna Beach, and Kimberly and Daryl Oswald of API Lending. 

This is the nonprofit’s first fundraiser in the hometown of founders Debra and Norman Rest. Lido Paddle Project arrived this past year to answer a need.  There were extreme circumstances from pandemic, to national unrest, riots through the night, and raving wildfires. First-line responders experienced psychological hardships from the burdens of disease, death, and anxiety. These servants physically performed work through masks and fogging goggles creating claustrophobia. 

The majority of our veterans, who so selflessly chose to serve us, thrive on community for health. With the pandemic, many became isolated and quarantined from their livelihoods with few offerings to safely gather. Lido Paddle Project came to help by offering respite and recreation, outdoors in an organically social distanced event, through stand up paddle. In addition to providing complimentary paddling and kayaking to clients and families, Lido Paddle Project has three levels of programming, PLAY, DEEPER, and TRANSCEND, to customize to each individual. 

Registration and more information can be found at www.lidopaddleproject.org or by contacting CDO Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 813-7681.

 

