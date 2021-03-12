NewLeftHeader

 March 12, 2021

SOW reports significantly fewer gray whales

SOW reports significantly fewer gray whales make the Pacific Coast trip to birth their calves 

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW) was formed to protect the ocean wildlife that reside or transit through the Pacific Ocean waters off of the West Coast of North America in collaboration with NOAA and their other partners. SOW’s scope currently spans from Alaska to Mexico with their headquarters located in Southern California. 

SOW reports that there are multiple causes in question for gray whales migrating from Alaska to Baja. The entire mission is to save California’s marine mammals from the many threats they face on a daily basis.

Gray whales migrate down the Pacific Coast of North America annually to give birth to their young in San Ignacio Lagoon in Baja. 

In February 2019, the number of gray whales in the lagoon dropped nearly 35 percent from 149 the year before to 97. Now considered an Unusual Mortality Event (UME), the number of gray whales dwindled to 63 in 2020. 

What is an Unusual Mortality Event? 

Under Title IV of the MMPA, an UME is defined as “a stranding that is unexpected; involves a significant die-off of any marine mammal population; and demands immediate response.” An UME is determined to be “unusual” if it meets one or more of seven defined criteria.

SOW reports whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dan Meyers

Fewer gray whales migrating down Pacific Coast

According to Saving Ocean Wildlife’s marine biologist, Michael Atkins, “Many causes can contribute to this phenomenon including: biomagnification of toxic chemicals through ocean ecosystems, plastic ingestion, biotoxins, infectious pathogens (bacterial and viral), human interactions, starvation, and other ecological factors. Some causes are undetermined.”

What’s happening with the gray whale migration right now? 

This year as of February 9th, only 57 whales (including calves) have been tracked making the journey to San Ignacio lagoon according to the American Cetacean Society, Los Angeles chapter, validating that we are still losing more gray whales. 

Scientific researchers Steven Swartz and Jorge Urbán Ramírez from the Laguna San Ignacio Ecosystem Science Program are tracking this year’s activity in Baja. In a live webinar update, they will explore whether or not this trend is continuing for 2021. The webinar “Why are our gray whales dying?” will be hosted by Michael Atkins on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Interested parties can register by clicking here. For more information about gray whale Unusual Mortality Events visit this Saving Ocean Wildlife blog by clicking here.

To watch a podcast: Saving Ocean Animals Every Day with NOAA

featuring Justin Viezbickie, their partner from NOAA (National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration), click here. They explore the three primary challenges facing California’s ocean animals and how we currently are, and can be making a difference to protect them. Justin heads up the whale disentanglement response team and is responsible for the Marine Mammal Stranding Network for all of California. If you sight a distressed or travelling animal in our local waters, you can identify and report them using our reporting tool! 

100 Year Marine Plastics Progress Report 

Taking a step back to take a step forward, Marine biologist Michael Atkins explores the impact plastics have had on our marine animals. The good news is we are making significant progress, but the problem is so large we still have a long way to go. This blog takes a look at the ups and downs of the journey over the last 100 years and leaves readers with some very practical tips on how they can personally make a difference in their own plastics consumption. 

Wildlife Success Stories: Sea Otters 

Everyone loves sea otters, but this blog goes far beyond their adorable nature to talk about the real success they are in the wild. Having gone from being hunted for their fur to near extinction, sea otters have actually partially recovered to nearly half of their peak numbers. Now, there’s still a long way to go but the beauty of this story is that the results were achieved thanks to the work of one individual, showing us all that one person can make a huge difference in saving the lives of these and any other marine mammals. This blog at also includes a list of how individuals in the community can help. 

For more information about SOW, the blog, and the plastics progress report,  go to www.savingoceanwildlife.org.

 

