Council approves plan aimed at reducing negative impact of visitors on neighborhoods
By SARA HALL
Laguna Beach City Council this week unanimously approved an extensive plan aimed at reducing the negative impact of visitors (particularly in neighborhoods near beaches, parks, and trails) and increasing safety, sanitation, and environmental measures.
Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday (March 9) for a $2 million resident-serving program called the “Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan,” which will be funded 100 percent by visitors through the city’s parking fund and Measure LL Transient Occupancy Tax revenues.
“We’ll look forward to implementing this as quickly as we can,” Mayor Bob Whalen said. “I think it will be a really good thing for the community.”
More than 6 million people visit the coastal town every year, staff reported. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern California residents were encouraged to engage in outdoor activities while socially distancing, which brought even more visitors to Laguna Beach last year.
“Many of the city’s residential neighborhoods are now significantly impacted by visitors parking on their streets, leaving trash behind, and engaging in nuisance behaviors and illegal activities, negatively impacting the quality of life of the city’s residents,” the staff report reads.
Beaches and trails have been inundated with visitors because of COVID-19, said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, who proposed the program during the City Council’s 2021 retreat.
Neighborhood residents asked for meetings on the topic, bringing up both common citywide and community specific issues, she said. They took a two-fold approach: Dealing with these issues on an immediate, tactical basis and thinking of more long-term, strategical solutions.
“In order to address all these different issues, we put this team together,” comprised of city staff, headed up by Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, along with public works, the police department, and marine safety, Kempf explained.
That group spearheaded the proposed plan, she said. It’s been a good collaboration with the neighborhoods and has resulted in a pretty robust program.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan aims to increase sanitation and safety near beaches, parks, and trails
Council directed city staff to pursue seven policies as code amendments, which will return for final approval at a future meeting before summer:
--Prohibit the use of plastic straws and single-use plastic containers on city beaches and trails
--Prohibit restaurants from distributing single-use non-recyclable to-go containers, while working with the local restaurant community to determine the best timeline for implementation
--Prohibit the feeding of wild birds in city parks
--Regulate shade structures to preserve public safety sightlines
--Prohibit the placement and storage of bicycles on Main Beach and Heisler Park
--Expand prohibition of abandonment of personal property in public spaces
--Change the operating hours of non-coastal community parks to close at 10 p.m.
Kempf suggested reaching out to the restaurants to see if they could come together to leverage costs or enhance their buying power in order to comply with the policy.
Shade structures are getting larger and larger, commented Councilmember Peter Blake. It’s definitely a concern if the lifeguard literally can’t see the shoreline they are protecting.
It would be tough to regulate the shade structures, Councilmember George Weiss said, especially since visitors are so used to having them on the beach. For the first year, the city should educate and warn people that the policy is coming into effect, before jumping to ticketing people, he suggested.
“It’s really not fair if they don’t know right away,” Weiss said. “We have to tread easy here.”
All policies would need outreach and education before enforcement, Dupuis confirmed.
Other changes include public works and parking improvements, enhanced cleaning and more frequent trash collection, and enhanced security measures from police and marine safety.
Service enhancements include converting city water fountains to include bottle-filling stations at parks, beaches, and trails. Additional neighborhood signage discouraging nuisance behavior and littering will be added, as well as more parking options for Alta Laguna Park and Top of the World areas to be developed through the Parking Traffic and Circulation Committee and designation of no parking areas in front of fire hydrants and on street corners.
To address overcrowding issues on county trails, the Laguna Canyon Foundation will be partnering with the city to provide part time staff on weekends to serve as trail ambassadors from May 1 to Labor Day during the busiest visiting hours. The mayor has also sent a letter to the county requesting additional park rangers.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
More trash bins in strategic locations are part of the new plan
Trash-related service enhancements include new weekend “Litter Picker Crews” in South Laguna, North Laguna, TOW, and along Coast Highway, and increasing the frequency and duration of public trash collection services at city beaches and along Coast Highway on weekends. Additional trash cans will also be added at new locations and service dates extended for increased afternoon trash collection.
Safety enhancements include the installation of a gate and two additional cameras in Alta Laguna Park to deter criminal behavior.
Probably the largest and most impactful change for the police department is the possible consolidation of beach patrol and parking services, said Laguna Beach Police Chief Robert Thompson. The current direction they’re looking at is restructuring those programs into “Neighborhood Services Specialists I/II,” which would be graded positions with increasing levels of responsibility. The still-conceptual idea of creating a Neighborhood Improvement Team includes two new sworn positions that would focus on “hyper-local quality of life issues,” Thomson explained.
“This restructuring would allow us to use resources that are currently siloed in their specific functions to surge toward local community problems,” Thompson said. “With the overarching goal of not only beach safety, but park safety and overall neighborhood stability and security.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The proposed plan includes additional lifeguard coverage
On beaches, additional lifeguard coverage will be implemented at high-use locations like Crescent Bay Beach, Shaw’s Cove, Victoria/Lagunita, and Treasure Island, to have year around coverage and augmented marine safety services for county beaches in South Laguna to ensure that a high level of service is maintained throughout the year.
“Preventative lifeguarding sets the expectations for visitors’ behavior,” said Chief of Marine Safety.
It sends a consistent message that city staff is there and dedicated to promoting a positive experience, he said.
“The result is a safer environment and a reduction of poor behavior on the beach,” Snow said. “This also spills over into the neighborhoods and the surrounding areas, providing a foundation for what the expectations are when you come to Laguna Beach.”
More than a dozen people spoke during public comments, largely supportive of the program and the effort, although most agreed there was some fine-tuning still to be done. There were several speakers who suggested specific ideas, mentioned certain problems on individual streets or neighborhoods, and other said they don’t want to just push the problem down the street into other neighborhoods.
There were several South Laguna residents who spoke about the trash issue in their neighborhood, which often includes diapers, and human urine and feces.
“You just can’t imagine what some people (are doing)…They’re peeing, they’re pooping, there are diapers, it’s just horrible,” Michele Monda said.
Public restrooms would be a great help, several agreed. An immediate solution could be portable restrooms, possibly at the lower hospital parking lot, until a more permanent solution can be implemented.
“I’m absolutely thrilled you’re doing something about this, but I’d like to see South Laguna get maybe a little more love,” Monda said.
She also suggested involving more parking enforcement officers.
Even after being annexed as an official part of the city, South Laguna is still like a “wild, wild west entity” that needs help and support, Diane Armitage said. There is a constant stream of traffic all week, Table Rock beach has people “partying” after dark, and trash and human feces are left on the sidewalk.
“This is definitely an issue that we are dealing with in South Laguna,” Armitage said.
Part of this plan includes contract services with a “trash picker crew” on summer and holiday weekends and on call during warm weather days, Dupuis said. The crew will drive through neighborhoods and pick up trash on streets. It was utilized in the Driftwood neighborhood last year and was very effective and well received. This would be in South Laguna, North Laguna, and Top of the World neighborhoods.
“That should really improve the trash issue in South Laguna,” Dupuis said.
Other speakers applauded the one-time use plastic ban, the water bottle refill stations, and the additional lifeguards and marine safety officers. Several mentioned also strategically placing recycling bins around town.
Ellen Girardeau Kempler suggested involving Visit Laguna Beach and hotels in educating the public on how to respectfully and responsibly enjoy local wilderness and beaches.