 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 031221

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones on Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild is happy to announce their return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to dusk. 

Laguna’s longest running downtown art fair will feature a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. Artists participating include jeweler David Nelson, painter/photographer Cliff Wassman, ceramicist Robert Jones, glass artist Muffin Spencer-Devlin, illustrator Laurel Meister, and more. 

Laguna Craft vases

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Beautiful vases at fair in February of 2020

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It begun in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. It is a non-juried show with two simple rules: artists live in Laguna Beach and they make what they sell. 

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the makers and perfect place to pick up a hand-made gift made by local artisans! 

Laguna Craft umbrellas

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Last full-scale Laguna Craft Guild fair in February of 2020

The artists were able to have a few shows in the fall, but they were very small. This show will continue to follow City-approved COVID-19 protocol. The artists have been hard hit by the limitation on art festivals for the last year, and they are looking forward to getting back to work! 

For more information, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

Follow the Laguna Craft Guild on Instagram @lagunacraftguild.

 

