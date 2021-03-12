NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Police Files 031221

Police Files

Laguna Beach Police involved in vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting

On Thursday, March 11, at 6:19 pm., a Laguna Beach Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop at Smithcliffs and North Coast Highway. The driver fled from the officer and struck two vehicles on North Coast Highway. Additional Laguna Beach Officers responded as the driver was pursued into Newport Beach. The driver made a U-turn and headed back south on Coast Highway into Laguna Beach. As the officers passed Nyes Place, an officer conducted a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver to disable the vehicle. As the driver quickly exited the vehicle, an officer-involved shooting occurred, injuring the driver. The driver was identified as Tobiah Paul Steinmetz, 36, from Jupiter, Florida. 

Officers rendered aid to the driver, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. At this time, he is in critical but stable condition. No officers or bystanders were injured, including the drivers of the two vehicles the suspect struck at the beginning of the incident. 

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Laguna Beach Police Department will conduct an administrative review of this incident.

FBI executes search warrant at home on Catalina Street

Several local residents reported to Stu News Laguna that they witnessed “an FBI operation” in the early morning hours on Thursday, March 11, in the 1100 block of Catalina Street.

According to witness reports, “at least 10 people wearing jackets that said FBI on the back” were at the home, as well as an LBPD vehicle. 

“The front door of the house was open, and officers were going in and out,” according to a witness.

Stu News Laguna reached out to both LBPD and the FBI regarding the incident. 

“The Laguna Beach Police Department assisted the FBI this morning (March 11) in their execution of a federal search warrant in the 1100 block of Catalina Street. At the conclusion of the operation, Garrett Gauvain was taken into custody by Laguna Beach Police for Possession of a Firearm (within a 10-year conviction). He was booked into the Laguna Beach Police Department and later posted bail and was released. No children or minors were involved in this investigation,” LBPD Lt. Jim Cota stated.

Rukelt Dalberis, Public Information Officer with FBI Los Angeles, confirmed that the court-authorized search was executed, and also stated that no federal charges have been filed at this time. 

He could not comment any further on the nature of the warrant or LBPD’s arrest, he said.

“We cannot comment further…(the search warrant) is under seal,” Dalberis stated.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

