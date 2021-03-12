NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

A gathering of crows 031221

A gathering of crows

A gathering tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dennis Piszklewicz

“True, crows are not as impressive as songbirds; but they have a place in our ecosystem, and they are beautiful in their own way,” says Dennis Piszklewicz. He took this photo about two weeks ago from his backyard deck at the lower end of Bluebird Canyon. “Crows gathered in the dead tree for only a few minutes before they took off as a group and flew up the canyon. It was an awesome display of nature.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.