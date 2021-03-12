NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 21  |  March 12, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

March 12, 2021

It was a dark and stormy night

Dennis 5Stormy weather has been making a rare appearance here in California as of late thanks to what is known as a cut-off low that has been drifting slowly southward just off the coast with all kinds of atmospheric dramatics. The system is a chilly one with a high of only 57 in Laguna on Wednesday, and that’s ten degrees below normal for the date.

A cut-off low is a system that has broken free from the jet stream and its ensuing storm track. Once this low has cut itself away from the storm track, it is free to meander around for days on end, so it is very hard to predict what this system’s next move will be. There’s an old adage that says, “A cut-off low is a weatherman’s woe.” That’s pretty much what is going on this week here in California. There have been heavy showers with thunder in one town, while the next town, only a few miles distant, doesn’t get a drop of rain and the sun’s out. 

Up north in Monterey there were several waterspout sightings while in Santa Cruz there was bright sunshine. It all depended on where you live, as these squalls were a hit and miss operation, a far cry from the fairly uniform rain when just nimbostratus clouds run the show, with fairly equal rainfall totals occurring from town to town.

On the other hand, cut-off lows are all about convection, resulting in areas with dense cumulonimbus in places so there is some serious lightning and thunder with occasional hail, and even some funnel clouds in some of the more potent storms. At the same time ten miles away, the sun may be shining, so rainfall amounts will greatly vary from town to town. This low is in no hurry to leave the area so look for more inclement weather maybe into Saturday as cut-off lows have a mind of their own.

Dennis' Tidbits hail

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Greg Guild

Hail in Laguna, 3 a.m. on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the first round of severe weather is happening already in places much further north as the upper Midwest, the Ohio Valley, and the Central Plains are seeing temps well into the 70s, offering even possible tornado outbreaks for some of these areas, and that’s way early.

In February, when tornado frequency begins to increase, the center of maximum frequency lies over the central Gulf States. Then, during March, this center moves eastward to the southeast Atlantic states, where tornado frequency reaches a peak in April. 

During May, the center of frequency moves to the Southern Plains states, and in June northward to the northern Plains and the Great Lakes area, as far as the western part of New York state. The reason for this shift is the increasing penetration of warm moist air while contrasting cool dry air still surges in from the north and northwest; tornadoes are generated with greatest frequency where these air masses wage their wars. Thus, when the Gulf states are substantially occupied by warm air systems by May, there is no cold air intrusion to speak of, and tornado frequency drops. 

This is the case across the nation after June, although in some states a secondary tornado maximum occurs in the fall. Winter cooling permits fewer and fewer encounters between warm and overriding cold systems and tornado frequency reaches its lowest level by December. There could be some tornadoes in places where they’re a couple of months earlier than normal. 

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

