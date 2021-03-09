NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Major traffic impacts expected during upcoming Caltrans Culvert Replacement Project on Coast Highway at Main Beach

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to replace the box culvert under Coast Highway at Main Beach this spring. The estimated construction dates are from April 1 until May 28 with overnight pre-construction activities beginning March 15. 

The box culvert that runs underneath Coast Highway at Main Beach carries storm water from the Downtown area and is necessary to protect Downtown properties from flooding. The culvert is now 100 years old, and the concrete inside the culvert is crumbling, exposing corroded rebar. To ensure stability of the culvert and for the safety of drivers using Coast Highway, the culvert must be replaced as soon as possible.

Major traffic hat

Submitted photo

Caltrans Culvert Replacement Project

Pre-construction Staging and Installation of Construction Equipment (March 15 – 20) 

Overnight pre-construction work is set to start on Monday, March 15. This work will require traffic lane closures for five nights. To minimize the impact to the public, the closures will take place overnight from 8 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, March 15 to Thursday, March 18 and overnight from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20. 

Major traffic map

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Project location map 

During Construction (April 1 – May 28)

Construction work will be done in two phases and Caltrans crews will be working double shifts as needed to finish by Memorial Day. Downtown traffic control will be provided by the City of Laguna Beach and Caltrans seven days/week to help mitigate traffic impacts due to the long-term lane closures needed to complete the work safely and quickly. Parking on Coast Highway between Broadway and Ocean will be restricted, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of construction. Adjacent businesses will be open during construction.

Major traffic pipe

Submitted photo

Culvert is 100 years old

Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience while the work is performed. Signage will be posted to notify drivers of the closure. Work updates will be available via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the handle @CaltransOC. For traffic updates via Nixle, text LBTRAFFIC to 888-777.

This work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues. 

For more information, or for anyone with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Darcy Birden at (657) 328-6000 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

