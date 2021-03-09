Coast Pet Supply, only the best quality and service 030921

Coast Pet Supply, only the best quality and service for our four and two-legged friends

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“Our perfect companions never have fewer than four feet,” according to the French author Collette. Although animal lovers agree that no matter the number of feet – or in the case of fish and snakes, lack of feet – their particular pets are more than the perfect companions – and only want the best for them.

To find it, there’s no reason to go far – Coast Pet Supply owners Jessica and Keith Mulligan, staff member Francisco Garcia, groomer Tone Rameriz, and Haley (groomer and Jessica’s assistant) offer everything pet-related, including full grooming services for dogs.

Coast Pet Supply provides the finest products for pets – which over the years has included a strange menagerie of animal visitors – an iguana, a wolf dog, a pig, cats on leashes, and an albino skunk.

“Not surprising that we’re all pet owners here – chickens, rats, reptiles, fish, and dogs,” says Jessica.

For regular dog visitors, it’s their happy place – so many sniffs and delights right at nose level, and they always get a treat. Any time I walk Charley past the store, he pulls me toward the entrance. Jessica and Keith say that Hardy, a five-pound dog who lives just up the street, sometimes gets out and makes the short jaunt to the store by himself.

Click on photo for a larger image

Owners of Coast Pet Supply, Keith and Jessica Mulligan

The Mulligans have owned Coast Pet Supply for eight and a half years. From 2010-2012, Jessica, who’s been a groomer for 25 years, rented out the space in back of the store for her grooming business. When the owner wanted to sell, she and Keith decided to buy it.

They opened on Halloween 2012. “I was wearing my Elvis suit when we signed the papers,” says Jessica.

She is so popular that dog owners book their appointments for six or twelve months in advance. The grooming room has four tables and three tubs. Although she also does some specialty fur dyeing, the demand isn’t high.

They are looking to hire another groomer; however, Jessica says, “Good groomers aren’t easy to find. Whoever comes in immediately represents the store and becomes part of a gigantic family. The families trust us when they leave their dogs here.”

It’s strictly drop-off and pick-up as there are no kennels for temporary holding of the dogs until the owner arrives.

Angel Muth has been taking her standard poodle Bella in for grooming for almost three years (since she was a puppy) and her one-year-old poodle Luna also visits Jessica.

Click on photo for a larger image

Jessica with Bella, all decked out with pink bows

“Jessica grooms my standard poodles, Bella and Luna, and they always leave looking absolutely beautiful with a sweet little bow or flower in their hair,” Angel says. “We love Jessica and Coast Pet Supply & Grooming! I wouldn’t take my girls anywhere else.”

Life before Coast Pet Supply

“I wanted to be a veterinarian, and pursued it for four years, but I decided it wasn’t the direction for me,” says Jessica. “I started grooming when I was 15 years old and groomed all the way through college.”

Before buying the store, Keith was an editor and photographer for Bicycle Magazine and traveled the world covering extreme sports. He stopped working for the magazine, which is no longer in business, when he was laid off.

Francisco worked for the previous owners for a year before continuing with the Mulligans. “I like working with the pets and learning the health and nutrition part of business. If a customer comes in with a dog with an itch, I need to know the correct nutrition and diet to figure it out.”

In response to a question about the funniest thing that’s happened during his time there, Francisco says, “Customers come in with a few kibbles in a plastic bag and say I need more kibbles, and then we have to go about identifying the brand.”

When they say full service, they mean it.

Click on photo for a larger image

Francisco Garcia

“We offer high quality products and customer service – something as simple as carrying out bags of dog food,” Keith says. “We’re here to help pets and the community.”

“We have a variety of food and products and research the companies and ingredients before we stock them,” adds Jessica. “We get a lot of comments from first-time visitors because we carry unique items and a lot of fun stuff, and we look for affordability, although we do have some expensive items.”

Before the pandemic, every year the Mulligans visited Super Zoo, a big pet show in Las Vegas. “We look for quality and listen to what the customers are talking about – we consider what we like and if the customer would like it.”

Paula Olson, outreach director for Laguna Canyon Foundation, says, “I am so grateful to have Coast Pet Supply here, locally. With two big dogs and extended family of dog lovers, I’m constantly needing food, toys, and special items for grooming and training. It’s wonderful not to have to drive out of town or wait for a delivery. Francisco is so helpful and knowledgeable. One of my latest purchases was a big dog bed – a favorite place in the house for ‘our girls’ to lay in the sun.”

Click on photo for a larger image

A variety of unique items

“We can order specialized items if we don’t carry what the customer needs,” says Keith.

Local Jason Walker has high praise. “It’s a great store. They are very helpful for the three or four dogs we’ve had that have grown from puppies to adults. It’s been in the family a long time – we like to support local businesses.”

Not a surprise that the Mulligans, Francisco, and Tone all have dogs.

Jessica and Keith have two rescues, Jammer and El Cucuy. Francisco has lab/pit bull mix named Gianna. Tone has an amazing story about how social media helped locate his dog Sasha when she was stolen out of his car. Word spread and Sasha was spotted on the street with a man who said it was his dog. However, through more word of mouth and sleuthing, Sasha was returned to Tone.

Outside of work

When not chasing his two-year-old daughter around, Francisco plays in a basketball league and also played soccer in high school.

Keith rides BMX bikes and admits that he’s broken a dozen bones, including his ribs, both wrists, his hand, and ankle. “Jessica and I are very active,” he says.

Click on photo for a larger image

Tone Rameriz and Phoebe, who is a standard poodle with a different cut

When asked about their pets, Keith shows me photos of Terrier mutt brothers Jammer and El Cucuy, which means Mexican boogie man, who they adopted from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter five years ago. Originally, they were just going to foster them, and were looking for only one dog, but they didn’t want to separate the brothers and kept them both.

In explaining Jammer’s name, Keith says, “That’s the person in roller derby who goes crazy fast and bumps into everyone.”

Then it comes out that for 15 years, Jessica has been on a roller derby team, South Coast Roller Derby which travels worldwide, Canada, and U.S. (of course not this past year). She’s on the A-team, which coincidentally is called Lagunatics, and Team B is named “Demented Danas.”

Like Keith’s sport, the potential for injuries is high.

When asked about her injuries, Jessica says, “Let not get started on that.”

Jessica had ACL surgery, two broken collarbones, and a broken hand.

Certainly, it’s not a sport for the faint of heart.

Click on photo for a larger image

Coast Pet Supply

Pandemic

“We stayed open because we’re essential, but the grooming services were closed for two months,” Keith says. “Business has been pretty steady and consistent on retail – during the pandemic, there were lots of new puppies and kittens. Customers come in and ask what they will need for them, from food to bedding to toys. Ninety-nine percent of our business is local regular customers.”

During their eight-and-a-half years in business, the Mulligans have created a vast family of faithful customers who know whatever they need for their animals, they can find it at Coast Pet Supply.

Coast Pet Supply is located at 880 N Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to www.coastpetsupplyandgrooming.com or call (949) 497-6580