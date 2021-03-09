NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

March 9, 2021

Many twists in tales of tornadoes

Dennis 5Local ocean temps are locked in at normal temps for this time of year at 56-59 degrees across the county.

We’re looking at chilly and damp conditions for much of the week as a deep trough of low pressure is running the show over much of the state, so it appears we won’t have our driest season on record as an inch or more of moisture could fall over the course of the next few days. There will also be some snow, which has been a rare commodity in our mountains this season.

Thunder – get ready to rrrrrrumble! Now it’s March and severe weather outbreaks are already on the increase over many parts of the Southern Plains, the South and Southeast, and parts of the lower Midwest as intrusions of warm, moist, unstable air are reaching further northward now that temps in the 70s are happening as far north as 38-40 degrees north latitude. The real fireworks begin when these big plumes of warm air come in contact with large intrusions of much colder, drier air riding the jet stream from the west and northwest. Now the ingredients are in place for severe weather in the form of very dramatic super-cell thunderstorms as the tornado season begins to ramp up.

Tornado formation requires the presence of layers of air with contrasting characteristics of temperature, moisture, density, and wind flow. Complicated energy transformations produce the tornado vortex.

Many theories have been advanced as to the type of energy transformation necessary to generate a tornado, and none has won general acceptance. The two most frequently encountered visualize tornado generation as either the effect of thermally induced rotary circulations, or as the effect of converging rotary winds. Currently, scientists seem to agree that neither process generates tornadoes independently. It is more probable that tornadoes are produced by the combined effects of thermal and mechanical forces, with one or the other force being the stronger generating agent. 

Numerous observations of lightning strikes and a variety of luminous features in and around tornado funnels have led scientists to speculate about the relationship between tornado formation and thunderstorm electrification. This hypothesis explores the alternative possibilities that atmospheric electricity accelerates rotary winds to tornado velocities, or that those high-speed rotary winds generate large electrical discharges. 

Here, as in most attempts to understand complex atmospheric relationships, the reach of theory exceeds the grasp of truth. Bottom line: it takes two different air masses from opposite directions at different heights and another mid-level wind usually from the southwest to get the rotation going in a super-cell thunderstorm. Only a super-cell storm has the necessary firepower to produce a tornado.

During the coldest months, December and January, tornado formation is at a minimum as most of these areas are primarily cold with minimal intrusions of warm air from the Gulf of Mexico to spread northward to meet the colder, more stable air. 

No season is free of these destructive storms, but December and January are the slowest and by February things begin to ramp up a bit, and then in March, the graph goes up, heading for its peak in April, May, and June. More on that next time! 

I’ll see y’all on Friday. Until then, once again, ALOHA!

 

