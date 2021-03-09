Transparency, employee surveys discussed at first city manager recruitment “listening session”
By SARA HALL
As part of the process in hiring a new city manager, a virtual “listening session” was held over the weekend to gather resident feedback.
About 20 people watched the online City Manager Recruitment Listening Session on Saturday. Executive Vice President Gary Phillips from the recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates ran the meeting, which was the first of three “listening sessions” that offer an opportunity for residents to identify the needs of the community as it pertains to the city manager’s role.
Current City Manager John Pietig announced earlier this year that he planned to retire in June after two decades with the city.
On Saturday, the key points that residents brought up included: Transparency and more dialogue with citizens, understanding/surveying current and exiting employees, public safety and infrastructure (primarily sewage) issues, handling the huge influx of visitors but prioritizing residents, and staying unbiased on issues while listening to the residents.
The process usually takes about four months, Phillips said. His job is to gain as much information and knowledge about Laguna Beach as possible. It’s important for him to understand the residents’ perspective of current issues and challenges that the new city manager will have to address, as well as what type of person would be a good fit for the city. It’s about providing as much information as possible to City Council to help them make the decision, Phillips said.
“This is a very important hire for the city,” he said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of LB
Current City Manager John Pietig is retiring in June
Phillips’ first question to the virtual crowd was about the current issues and challenges in the city, which raised a topic that was echoed by several speakers throughout the meeting: Transparency.
“We are left pretty much in the dark as residents and constituents,” MJ Abraham said.
Public information requests have to be filed to get answers or decisions seem to be made without much public input or openness about the process, several speakers noted.
“If the new city manager could bring that transparency and trust, that would be a huge improvement,” Emil Monda said.
The staff reports need to be neutral and balanced, but that doesn’t seem to always be the case, Monda said.
The new city manager should also be trustworthy, ethical, respectful, and have interpersonal skills.
“If they can do that and actually listen to their public and the people that they serve, we would be better off as a community,” Abraham said.
Communication with residents is also important, several others agreed.
A number of residents would like to participate in more town hall meetings that offer an open dialogue or conversation-like setting, Lorene Laguna said.
“In order to have healthy dialogue with our city council members,” she said.
City council members come and go, but city management employees set the tone and culture about how the city operates, Abraham said. They need to be able to communicate with the residents and local organizations.
Another topic echoed by several speakers during the meeting is developing and retaining employees, and taking a deeper look into why former employees leave the city.
“We’ve had some really terrific recruits here,” Matt Lawson said.
They should develop management-level employees who already have experience in Laguna Beach, he said. It’s important to get the best people, and there have been some excellent outside additions to the city staff, but sometimes the best recruit is someone who has come up internally, Lawson added.
“So we don’t send the message to the staff that the only way to move up is to move out,” Lawson said. “That’s not a recipe for keeping the people you want to keep.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Residents mentioned surveying current employees at city hall
There also needs to be a survey of employees to understand what makes them tick, Abraham added, so they don’t feel overlooked and underappreciated.
If employees do leave, there needs to be an exit interview so management can understand what works and what doesn’t, Abraham added. There needs to be more concern about the talent walking out the door and why, she said.
Samuel Goldstein suggested reaching out to the planning department, which is the busiest and most financially involved in the city.
“Get their take on why they would leave,” he said. “It would be interesting to find out what is breeding this division where people come to work here, think it’s wonderful, and then leave rather quickly…And we don’t know why.”
It’d be interesting to find out because it seems to be rather pervasive, he said.
As the chief executive for city staff, he or she should have a history of team building, developing personnel, valuing employee surveys, and learning from exit interviews, Gene Felder said.
“All of that would be a plus,” Felder said.
The person should also not “micro-manage,” Michele Monda added. They need to trust that city staffers are competent and qualified of doing their job without running every detail up the ladder, she said.
“I’m looking for someone who can hire good employees and then let them go,” Monda said. “Be the manager of all, don’t micro-manage.”
Phillips also asked the virtual meeting attendees about the profile of the individual the residents would like to see in their new city manager.
“I want you guys to describe the unicorn that’s going to be perfect for Laguna Beach,” he said.
Knowledge and experience with the California Coastal Commission would also be helpful, Felder said. The new manager should appreciate the open space and “bluebelt” that makes up Laguna Beach, he added.
The new city manager also has to be aware that although Laguna Beach has a population of about 23,000, that can more than triple with visitors. This creates certain public safety and neighborhood quality of life issues that are a concern to a number of residents.
Serving the residents, not the tourists, should be the priority, several people agreed.
Residents also spoke about fiscal responsibility, public safety, fire prevention, flood preparedness, and infrastructure as key issues the city is currently facing.
There are two more virtual listening sessions scheduled for March 11 and 17.
Thursday, March 11: 6-7 p.m.
Click here to join the webinar.
Or join by Telephone:
Dial (US): +1 669 900 9128
Webinar ID: 949 6845 6127
Tuesday, March 16: 6-7 p.m.
Click here to join the webinar:
Or join by Telephone:
Dial (US): +1 669 900 9128
Webinar ID: 951 7462 5549
Additionally, an online public survey regarding the City Manager recruitment is now available at the link here.