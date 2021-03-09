NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 20  |  March 9, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature Howard Robin, M.D. as guest speaker on March 18

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce its March 18 speaker, Howard Robin, M.D. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 8:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Under the COVID-19 restrictions, the meetings are held via Zoom.

We are all living through some tough times. Have we learned any lessons? Dr. Robin will share some observations and thoughts on how we got some things right and how we need to prepare for potential future pandemics in his presentation, “10 Lessons Learned From COVID-19.”

Howard Robin, M.D. will speak at LBBC Zoom meeting on March 18

Howard Robin, M.D. is Board Certified in both Anatomical and Clinical Pathology and Immunopathology. His areas of medical expertise include pharmacology, toxicology, autopsy pathology, clinical laboratory medicine, and cancer diagnosis and treatment modalities. He has provided forensic expert testimony in medical malpractice, product liability, civil litigation, and criminal cases. 

Nationally known as a compelling speaker and medical expert, Dr. Howard Robin is currently chief medical officer and founder of NeorahDx, a microbial pathogen detection company. The first diagnostic test developed by NeorahDX will be deployed to detect and diagnose COVID-19. The technology is suitable for home use for the diagnosis of flu, colds, urinary infections, and GI problems.

Dr. Robin has been involved in clinical laboratory medicine for more than 50 years beginning as a lab tech during medical school and moving onto directing, starting, owning, and consulting with hospitals and clinical commercial labs. 

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The Club meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. 

For more information about the LBBC, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com; to obtain the Zoom link for the March 18 meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

