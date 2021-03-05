NewLeftHeader

 March 5, 2021

Facelift in the works for Pacific Edge Hotel 030521

Facelift in the works for Pacific Edge Hotel

By SARA HALL

A facelift for a well-known oceanfront hotel is in the works.

Plans to remodel Pacific Edge Hotel, located at 647 S Coast Hwy, and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Ln, include adding 25 rooms, building an underground parking garage, relocating the registration lobby, and adding a café with outdoor dining.

The project was on the Planning Commission’s agenda Wednesday night, but commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the item to allow city staff more time to wrap up their report and gather additional information. It was previously continued from the February 17 meeting.

Staff expects to present the project in full on March 17, Associate Planner Anthony Viera said during a phone interview on Wednesday (March 3). The staff report will likely be released next Thursday or Friday (March 11 or 12).

The project was previously continued in order to take advantage of changes to parking code, Viera said. Staff has a few sections to polish on the report before presenting their complete analysis.

Scope of the project includes a remodel of nine existing buildings, adding 25 rooms (total of 156 rooms), relocation of the pool and spa area (removing two existing pools and building a larger pool deck and bar), construction of a subsurface parking garage and new hotel building, restriping of the parking areas, new porte-cochère, roadway improvements along Sleepy Hollow Lane, new office, fitness center, and conference areas, a new café with outdoor dining, air conditioning, landscaping, lighting, and architectural features.

Facelift in the works 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pacific Edge Hotel from South Coast Hwy

Rocky Rockefeller and Morris Skenderian are listed on the staff report as the architects for Highgate Hotels, the majority owner of the property. 

Rockefeller Kempel Architects is a Los Angeles-based architecture firm working on the design for the project. Morris Skenderian and Associates is the local firm handling the permit processing and entitlements, as well as collaborating on the design.

They’ve received a lot of positive input from the city and support from neighbors, Skenderian said during a phone interview on Wednesday (March 3). The public and the city will both benefit from this project, he said.

“The whole hotel is getting a facelift,” Skenderian said. “It will be a fantastic update of an old hotel.”

The design team will draw from the natural beauty of the hotel’s surroundings, and the soft and warm color tones and material palette of the remodel “should be both durable and timeless,” the project description reads on the Rockefeller Kempel Architects website. The proposed design includes screen walls, trellises, landscaped walkways and courtyards, and stairs.

One of the more noticeable proposed changes will be the relocation of the lobby/registration. It will be moved off South Coast Hwy and onto Sleepy Hollow Lane. Vehicles sometimes get backed up on the driveway, which has previously created a traffic hazard, Skenderian said.

“It’s a major improvement from a traffic and safety standpoint,” he said.

A portion of the South Coast Hwy driveway/parking area (currently reserved for guests checking in at the lobby) will be converted into an outdoor patio for a new café.

Facelift in the works 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Proposal changes include the relocation of the hotel’s lobby/registration from South Coast Hwy to Sleepy Hollow Lane

In addition to the hotel’s current restaurants, The Deck and Driftwood Kitchen, the project includes opening a third eatery on the property. The hotel’s current lobby will be converted into a new café with outdoor dining. A bicycle rack will also be installed for diners to come off the street to the café. 

They also had to update the parking analysis, which was about 15 years old, Skenderian said. Valet parking will accommodate approximately 200 cars. The number of spaces will be about the same, he explained, since they’ll be digging the underground parking garage under a current lot.

Assuming the project is approved and not appealed to the California Coastal Commission, Skenderian said they hope to start construction in the fall. Buildout will take approximately one year with an anticipated opening date in late 2022.

The city sent out the public notices to property owners within 300 feet and tenants within 100 feet, Viera confirmed, as required with a project of this scope. They have received some written correspondence, which has widely been supportive, Viera said. There will likely be more public comments at the upcoming hearing.

 

