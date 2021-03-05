NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

Listening sessions offer opportunity 030521

Listening sessions offer opportunity for public input regarding new City Manager

As the City of Laguna Beach undertakes its search for a new City Manager, the City Council wants to ensure the public has an opportunity to provide feedback about the most important qualities potential candidates should possess. 

The public is invited to attend three virtual Listening Sessions on March 6, March 11, and March 16, facilitated by the City’s executive search firm Bob Murray and Associates. The firm’s Executive Vice President, Gary Phillips, will host the sessions via Zoom at the dates, times, and Zoom links below. 

For additional information on all available options to participate in the upcoming Zoom webinar Listening Sessions, click here.

Saturday, March 6: 10-11 a.m.

Please click here to join the webinar:

Or join by Telephone:

Dial (US): +1 669 900 9128 

Webinar ID: 975 4546 1467

Thursday, March 11: 6-7 p.m.

Please click here to join the webinar:

Or join by Telephone:

Dial (US): +1 669 900 9128 

Webinar ID: 949 6845 6127

Tuesday, March 16: 6-7 p.m.

Please click here to join the webinar:

Or join by Telephone: 

Dial (US): +1 669 900 9128 

Webinar ID: 951 7462 5549 

Online Public Survey Available

Additionally, an online public survey regarding the City Manager recruitment is now available, click here.

A report containing all the comments and feedback received will be compiled by the recruiter and provided to the Laguna Beach City Council. The City Council has sole responsibility of appointing a City Manager, and anticipates to select a candidate for City Manager in May. The City Manager serves as the chief executive for the City of Laguna Beach.

 

