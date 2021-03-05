NewLeftHeader

few clouds

71.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 19  |  March 5, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 030521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

March 5, 2021

Spring has sprung – meteorologically speaking

Dennis 5We are now in what’s called our meteorological spring, which runs from March 1 to May 31, and of course our calendar spring begins on March 20 and runs until the summer solstice on or about June 20 or 21. We’re closing in on the day when we get exactly 12 hours of possible sun time, which actually occurs on the 16th or 17th, rather than the spring equinox date which happens every year. 

The same thing happens in the fall, when we get exactly 12 hours of possible sun time around the 24th or 25th of September instead of the 21st.

If you’re at, say, St. Ann’s Beach enjoying the sunset, then from that vantage point you’ll notice that the sun has cleared the right side (or northernmost point) of Catalina and is setting on the ocean’s horizon instead of a land mass. That happens every year on March 8, and then, exactly six months later, the sun starts its journey back to the south until the winter solstice on or about December 21. On that date, from the same vantage point at St. Ann’s Beach, the sun has moved off the southernmost point of Catalina, and sets in the ocean for about a week between about December 17-25, then returns to its journey northward, thus repeating the annual process.

Wednesday’s showers dropped around a third of an inch of precipitation, bringing our scanty season’s total to about three inches, far below the normal to date of about 10.1 inches. To put things in perspective, our season’s total is an inch and a half below the one-day total from March 1 of 1983 when Laguna was drenched with 4.5 inches. That March ended up with a whopping 10.40 inches making it the wettest March on record, a record that is still intact today! 

Other wet Marches have been 9.39 in 1938, 8.02 in 1978, and 7.96 in 1992, all which were El Nino years. Normal March rainfall in Laguna is about 2.6 inches. It’s looking now that we’ll fall way short of our seasonal normal total of 13.95 inches as April usually gets about 1.2 inches, and after that it’s pretty much all she wrote. May averages only around a quarter inch and June gets an average of about a tenth. There have been a handful of fairly wet Aprils with 6.02 in 1958 and 1965, 5.16 in 1983, and 3.41 in 1988. May of 1977 had 3.03 and May of 1990 collected 1.47.

The winter swell season is winding down and it was the fifth consecutive subpar winter for surf. It was a bit improved over the preceding four, but still was pretty much a disappointment. A strong La Nina event had a lot to do with it. There was a nice little run for about 3-4 weeks in December and early January but that was about it.

Meanwhile the National Hurricane Center in Miami has just issued a forecast of an early start to the 2021 hurricane season which normally runs from June 1 through November 30 in the Atlantic Basin. They’re calling for maybe at least one forming in May but only reaching higher end tropical storm status. Since 2000 there have been a dozen systems that formed in May and even one, Alex, in January of 2016. Have a safe and healthy weekend!

I’ll see you next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.