 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

A formula for success: Josephine Brooks welcomes clients back to Spa Josephine

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Josephine Brooks, owner of Spa Josephine, has racked up a remarkable 31 years in business and not by any serendipitous occurrence – unless you consider knowing what you were born to do serendipitous. Brooks discovered her passion as a child, and every endeavor she’s mastered since then has elevated her career in beauty and aesthetics.

Raised in Los Angeles as the youngest of seven children, Brooks played in the garden, mixing mud with grass and flowers for masks for her dolls. Ever the businesswoman – even then – she had a cash register and a little invoice book. This garden variety fun would eventually grow and blossom into her skin care product line JoJo Brooks, making Spa Josephine and its extensive list of specialty services even more unique. 

Josephine Brooks, owner of Spa Josephine

Her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother all created their own skin care products. Brooks notes, “They believed in natural herbs and spices, which was a very advanced concept for the time. I was taught how to use herbs and then apply them to creams and serums.” 

Confident in the knowledge and experience of three previous generations, Brooks knew she was destined to formulate her own line of skin care products. 

“Four generations of women with beautiful skin,” she says. 

Just seeing Brooks’ skin leaves little doubt this is true.

JoJo Brooks, her skin care line, is manufactured in the Valley. “The name comes from a consensus of my family members and friends,” Brooks says. “It’s my own formula, no one else has it except my chemist. It comes from the rain forest and is natural – it can be used on babies.”

One of her clients asked Brooks if Menwe, the botanical repair serum, would make her look 10 years younger, to which Brooks replied, “Maybe five.” 

“I’ll take it,” said the client. 

From personal experience, I can attest to its wondrous powers. I’ve been using it for five days, and I already notice a difference. 

Her clientele isn’t limited to just women. “I’ve always taken care of men’s skin, and a lot of men have been coming in lately.”

The newest addition to the Menwe skin line is #9, an eye and neck cream. 

“It’s very firming, almost like Botox in one cream,” says Brooks.

Original bottles from skin care products 

Spa Josephine is born

In 1991, Brooks opened her salon – Salon Josephine – in the courtyard at the Surf and Sand. “It was a full day spa including skin care, massages, steam room, and resting area. I custom blended my skin care products for my clients. They’d bring in their empty jars, and I’d refill them.

 “I realized that it was becoming more popular and the demand was growing. I found a chemist to fulfill the orders and make larger batches. European based – because it’s from the rain forest – it keeps skin dewy and youthful looking.”

In addition to her hotel clients, locals, family members, and friends, Brooks also took care of stars such as Jimmy Buffett, Bette Midler, and Jane Seymour.

It was grand

“They had a grand piano in the Surf and Sand Towers,” Brooks says. “We used to bring down food from there for clients’ birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings – any and all special occasions.” 

Another service Brooks offered there was strictly the royal or “Golden Treatment” as she calls it – an explanation that requires a bit of backtracking. 

In 1997, as an engagement gift, her husband surprised her with the 1963 S3 Bentley that was used in the Grey Poupon commercial – yes, the exact one. Not a surprise that they got married in 1998.

A formula JoJo Brooks

JoJo Brooks skin care line 

“I told him it was my dream car, and he searched until he found the owner  and bought it,” Brooks explains. “When I was little and saw the Grey Poupon commercial, I told my mom, ‘I’m going to have that car.’” 

As part of the “Golden Treatment,” her husband picked up clients in the Bentley (since the steering wheel was on the right, only the two of them could drive it), and then take them back home. 

Sadly for clients, they sold the car in 2005. 

After Surf and Sand management decided to take over the day spa, Spa Josephine relocated. In 2000, Brooks moved across the street to the Colonade and painted it white – and it remains white to this day. 

“I opened it up with a hair stylist and acupuncturist and started a spin studio – the only one in town back then. It was the beginning of the spin craze, and  people from the hotel would come to the studio.” 

Another relocation

From there, after four years, they moved to 1080 S Coast Hwy where Gene’s Market and Calvary Chapel used to be. 

“We took over the front and back and had a hair salon, steam room, treatment rooms, and offered facials and massages,” Brooks says. “It was so lovely. Local artists and sculptors put their works throughout the spa, and we’d have receptions upstairs with the locals – old-fashioned soirees.” 

After five years, they relocated to Cleo Street (for one year) until the current location became vacant. “With my husband’s help, we put this together,” Brooks says. 

A formula treatment room

Josephine’s treatment room 

JoJo Brooks is only one aspect of the specialized services and products featured at Spa Josephine. “We offer massages, facials, Brazilian waxing – the old European method, not harsh, it’s gentle,” Brooks explains. She also does a variation of the Brazilian – a French Brazilian. Specialty treatments include an organic spray tanning process (with no chemicals), permanent makeup, and artistic tattooing which is drawn on top of the breast area to cover mastectomy scars. 

“I’ve always done tattoos,” Brooks says. “At the Surf and Sand, Dr. Bernard Deberry, a plastic surgeon, would book patients into the hotel to recuperate after surgery, and I’d take care of them.”

An abundance of beauty

When it comes to beauty, Brooks knows what she’s talking about. She attended a beauty school in Los Angeles with a specialty in cosmetic makeup. 

“The woman at the school felt I had a knack for it,” Brooks says. “I completed the course a month early. She favored me, and I helped do retouches. The tattooing is very specialized.”

Brooks also graduated from two academies of makeup (for special effects and beauty) in Beverly Hills – Joe Blasco and Elegante – and was a makeup artist for photographers, fashion, and the movie and theater industry. 

A formula office

Spa Josephine office

She was also a “Tea Model” at I. Magnin on Wilshire Blvd, Joseph Magnin, and Bullocks.

The culmination of all this expertise and experience is Spa Josephine.

However, giving back is important to Brooks, and the community has benefited from her volunteer work. 

She worked as a makeup artist at the Pageant of the Masters for nine years from 1990-1998, quitting only, “Because I got married in 1998 and needed to concentrate on that.” 

“I used to give beauty talks at the American Legion women’s group at their luncheons and at the Rotary Club,” she says. “I’ve also participated in the Patriots Day Parade.”

At Christmas time, Brooks has also brought in residents from Glennwood House for special treatments. “I wanted to give them something of the enjoyment of the beauty of touch. I’d give the caretakers some of my products.”

A formula relax

Massage room 

Hit hard by the pandemic

“We closed on March 17, reopened in May, and closed again in June. We’ve been closed and reopened four times,” Brooks says. “It’s been very difficult to keep the business going. Only about 30 percent of my clients have returned. It’s still going to take some time for them to come back to me. A few hotels send a trickle of their guests here, and I’m happy to have locals who refer family when they come to visit.”

The spa has all the COVID-19 precautions in place: masks, gloves, shields, plastic barriers, and thorough disinfecting procedures. It’s impeccably clean.

Although left with little time outside of the spa, Brooks still participates in spin classes, kayaks in back bay, walks on the beach, and swims at Crystal Cove, the Montage, and Crescent Bay.

Looking to the future 

During the new year, Brooks hopes to place her JoJo Brooks skin care line in high-end boutiques and is looking forward to welcoming her clients back  – as well as introducing new clients to everything Spa Josephine has to offer. 

She invites residents to come by and pick up a free sample of her products – you won’t be sorry! Who doesn’t want to look five years younger?

Spa Josephine is located at 1833 S Coast Hwy.

For a list of services and products, go to www.spajosephine.com or to make an appointment, call (949) 497-8461.

 

