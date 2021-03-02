NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Final donation tally for Village HopeCore 030221

Final donation tally for Village HopeCore doubles best year in just 30 days

Can there be an upside to the pandemic? 

Maybe – if you listen what Tom Berndt has to say.

“I learned a lot in this COVID-19 year. In my past nine years with my Auxiliary with Village HopeCore (VHC) collecting hats and glasses to be sent to Kenya for those with eye issues, I’ve always depended on my fellow realtors to bring the items or donate cash. Realtors by nature are service oriented, giving people. This COVID-19 year, I couldn’t get in front of them. Not allowed. So I had to go online for help. The first to step up was Stu News. With enthusiasm! Later, Nextdoor neighbors. And my Facebook. And past clients. Everyone stepped up.”

As everyone knows, COVID-19 gave us time at home whether we liked it or not.

Final donation office

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bob Ortiz

Tom Berndt with his donations for Village HopeCore

Berndt continues, “This is where COVID-19 came in. People had time to go through their garage, desks, gym bags, etc., and drop off daily donations in a big box in front of my Coldwell Banker office in South Laguna, also Dana Point. Every day the box had items. My cubicle started to get crowded.”

 In 30 days, I almost doubled my past best year, which took six months. I literally reached the limit the volunteers at VHC could carry on their flight. Along with the hats and glasses are a volunteer doctor, nurse, dentist, hygienist, and vitamins. All pay their own way. The tally…over 800 hats for the kids, over 2,000 reading glasses for adults. Most new from cash donations, and over 400 new and used sunglasses.”

These are much needed donations – things we take for granted.

“Chogoria sits at almost 7,000 ft. They have little protection from the sun. Children develop cataracts,” says Berndt. “Adults have poor vision. A $1 pair of reading glasses can alter a life. I know. I wear them. Every dollar donated goes to the people. Not many charities can say that. My Auxiliary promises such. Now I take a break and then plan for next year. Thank You Stu News for your generosity.”

 

