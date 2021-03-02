NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Benjamin Keller selected as Rotary Student of the Month for February

Rotarians understand the importance of our community’s youth. Guided by this understanding the membership established a student recognition program – 

one that recognizes achievement, leadership, and helps to support high school students in their transition to higher education. Every month the Rotary Club selects a student of the month (SOM). All SOMs receive a $500 scholarship. 

For February, the Rotary Club has selected Benjamin Keller as SOM.

The Science Department nominated Benjamin, and Jennifer Merritt is the teacher representative who spoke on his behalf.

Benjamin has been very active in both student and extracurricular activities during his senior year. “I am interested in Engineering or Physics. I have self-taught skills in computer programming and am experienced in working with a student team to create and program products. I’m curious about new technology and how things work and excited to find a school environment with like-minded peers who want to create and build things,” he says.

As a result, Benjamin was invited to work on a student team to create and program learning tools for an open-source simulation of chemistry to help students learn fundamental concepts. 

“We used the language c# and the program Unity3D to make these simulations,” says Benjamin. “For example, this year, students will use the virtual lab we built for distance learning.”

Benjamin Keller closeup

Submitted photo

Benjamin Keller, Rotary Club Student of the Month for February

Benjamin has been the recipient of the following awards: Eagle Scout Award; Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 11th Grade, 10th Grade, and 9th Grade; the Breaker Award, 11th Grade - AP Physics, 10th Grade - Chemistry, and 9th Grade - Biology.

His service activities while in high school include Boy Scouts and an Eagle Scout project. He also participated in Marching Band/Wind Ensemble and Project Galileo (invitational engineering group/club at LBHS).

His home and church activities include: Church Youth Committee & Family History Consultant (2019-2020) in which he represented youth from his congregation.

“I participated in committee discussions on challenges that youth face today and how to help them,” Benjamin explains. “We also planned and carried out events for the youth to help them learn and grow. The Family History Consultant is a group of young men and women from various age groups who have been trained to help people record and find ancestors and add them to their family tree on websites like Family Search and Ancestry. 

Church activities include a Mission trip to Mexico (Summer 2019). He also visited an orphanage, and built homes with Corazon.org, a cultural exchange, and participated in the Christmas Chalk Walk (2015-2019), as well as volunteering at an annual community-based art, music, and cultural event. 

After graduating from high school, Benjamin plans to obtain an engineering-related Master’s degree and participate in a two-year volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the future, Benjamin says, “I’m planning on pursuing a degree in engineering or a similar field. I would like to be developing some sort of innovative, bleeding edge technology whether it be renewable energy, virtual reality technology, battery technology, or something else that I haven’t discovered. Hopefully, I will be able to work collaboratively with a group of like-minded people creating, building, and problem solving. 

“Thank you so much! I really appreciate this opportunity. I have been so lucky to attend Laguna Beach High School with wonderful teachers who have supported me all throughout my high school career.”

Congratulations, Benjamin!

 

