 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Little League baseball returns to Riddle Field 030221

Little League baseball returns to Riddle Field this spring with opening night on Friday, March 19

Little League baseball is returning to the oldest Little League field west of the Mississippi River: Riddle Field, Laguna Beach, on Friday, March 19.

For the 70th time since 1952, LB’s Little League will open its spring season by featuring the traditional matchup of the Intermediate Division rivals of Rotary and VFW (sponsored by Laguna Beach’s chapters of the Rotary Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, respectively). 

“LBLL’s Board of Directors has been tirelessly working to bring Little League Baseball games back since our spring season was canceled on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ed Paz, president of LBLL said. 

“We know that activities like Little League are a critical component to the positive physical and mental well-being of the children of our community, and we feel confident that we can lead the way in returning to ‘semi-normal’ routines while implementing protocols that keep our league members and our city safe.”

Little League Stride and Cureton

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Commander Garrick Stride and Rotary’s Cameron Cureton pose (with Rotary and VFW in the background) after LBLL’s ceremonial Opening Night First Pitch on Feb 28, 2020

LBLL did return briefly for a “practice only” period last spring and also a fall “practice only” season. The fall practices were very successful, with about 70 percent of player registrations compared to the 2019 season, and hearty player development.

These interrupted seasons have taken a toll on LBLL’s financial situation. The League has missed out on traditional fundraisers in 2020 like the annual pancake breakfast, Angel’s Day ticket sales, and snack bar sales (which are expected to impact revenues in 2021). 

Also, to honor registration fees for the shortened spring season for the upper divisions and missed season for the younger divisions (Tee Ball, Rookie, and Single A), the Board decided to make the 2020 Fall Season free, the 2021 Spring Season free for 2020 registered lower division players whose season was canceled, and an extremely low $100 fee for the rest of Spring 2021 registrations. These lost revenues, along with projected missing sponsorship losses, have required LBLL to tap into reserve funds and operate on a shoestring budget for 2021.

“I believe the most important thing here is to get the kids back onto the field, no matter the financial cost to the League,” Paz said.

Little League Presley

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Presley Jones, perennial All-Star athlete representing VFW before the cancellation of the 2020 season

Registration information can be found at www.beachbaseball.com. Registration for upper divisions (AA, AAA, and Intermediate) will be open on the website until Friday, March 5 (waitlist only for the Juniors Division). For the lower divisions, registration will not close, but teams will be formed by mid-March. 

Skills check for players who would like to be considered for the upper division drafts will be held on Saturday, March 6 (walk-up registrations will be accepted). Upper division teams will be drafted the week of March 8. 

Opening night, featuring the traditional matchup between the Intermediate division rivals of Rotary vs. VFW, is scheduled for Friday, March 19. 

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 protocols, Opening Night will be less of the ceremonial affair that occurs most years, as spectators will be restricted to immediate family members of players.

If you would like to donate to LBLL to help offset the financial impacts of the past year’s lost revenue, please send a check to LBLL, PO Box 509, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. LBLL would be happy to send you a letter accounting for your charitable donation.

 

